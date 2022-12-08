NOTICES
Notice No.
20221208-16
Notice Date
08 Dec 2022
Category
Corporate Actions
Segment
Equity
Subject
Sub-division and Bonus issue of Alstone Textiles (India) Limited (Scrip Code: 539277)
Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, Alstone Textiles (India) Limited has fixed Record date for the purpose of Sub-Division and Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Company:-
DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT
COMPANY NAME
& CODE
SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE
Sub-Divided Face Value and Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No.
Alstone Textiles (India) Limited
(539277)
14/12/2022
Sub Division of existing Equity Shares from every One Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each into Ten Equity Shares of Re.1/- each.
AND
Issue of 9 (Nine)Bonus Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each for every 1 (One) Equity Share of Re.1/- each held.
Note:-
i. ISIN No. INE184S01016 of Rs. 10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 14/12/2022.
ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice.
Marian Dsouza
Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)
December 08, 2022
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 08 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2022 10:52:04 UTC.