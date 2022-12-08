Notice No. 20221208-16 Notice Date 08 Dec 2022 Category Corporate Actions Segment Equity Subject Sub-division and Bonus issue of Alstone Textiles (India) Limited (Scrip Code: 539277) Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, Alstone Textiles (India) Limited has fixed Record date for the purpose of Sub-Division and Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Company:-

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT<_o3a_p> COMPANY NAME <_o3a_p> & CODE<_o3a_p> RECORD DATE <_o3a_p> PURPOSE<_o3a_p> SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE<_o3a_p> Sub-Divided Face Value and Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No.<_o3a_p> Alstone Textiles (India) Limited<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> (539277)<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 14/12/2022<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Sub Division of existing Equity Shares from every One Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each into Ten Equity Shares of Re.1/- each.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> AND<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Issue of 9 (Nine)Bonus Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each for every 1 (One) Equity Share of Re.1/- each held.<_o3a_p> Re.1/-<_o3a_p> 14/12/2022<_o3a_p> DR-676/2022-2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Note:- <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

i. ISIN No. INE184S01016 of Rs. 10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 14/12/2022. <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

December08, 2022<_o3a_p>