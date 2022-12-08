Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  05:28 2022-12-08 am EST
575.35 INR   -1.09%
05:53aSub-division And Bonus Issue Of Alstone Textiles (india) Limited (scrip Code : 539277)
PU
05:53aSub-division And Bonus Issue Of Star Housing Finance Limited (scrip Code : 539017)
PU
05:53aBse : Addition to the S&P BSE IPO Index
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sub-division and Bonus issue of STAR HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED (Scrip Code: 539017)

12/08/2022 | 05:53am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221208-14 Notice Date 08 Dec 2022
Category Corporate Actions Segment Equity
Subject Sub-division and Bonus issue of STAR HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED (Scrip Code: 539017)
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, STAR HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub Division and Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Company"-<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT<_o3a_p>

COMPANY NAME <_o3a_p>

& CODE<_o3a_p>

RECORD DATE <_o3a_p>

PURPOSE<_o3a_p>

SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE<_o3a_p>

Ex-Bonus basis and Sub-divided Face Value from Date & Sett. No.<_o3a_p>

STAR HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

(539017)<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

16/12/2022<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Sub Division of existing Equity Shares from every One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Two Equity Shares of Rs.5/- each.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

AND<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Issue of 1(One)Bonus Equity Share for every 1 (One) Equity Share ( (nominal value of Equity share shall be adjusted post sub-division) .<_o3a_p>

Rs. 5/-<_o3a_p>

16/12/2022<_o3a_p>

DR-678/2022-2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Note:- <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

i. ISIN No. INE526R01010 of Rs. 10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 16/12/2022. <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs. 5/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

December08, 2022<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 08 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2022 10:52:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BSE LIMITED
05:53aSub-division And Bonus Issue Of Alst : 539277)
PU
05:53aSub-division And Bonus Issue Of Star : 539017)
PU
05:53aBse : Addition to the S&P BSE IPO Index
PU
05:23aBse : Mock Trading from Disaster Recovery (DR) site on Saturday, December 10, 2022 for Equ..
PU
05:23aBse : Mock Trading from Disaster Recovery (DR) site on Saturday, December 10, 2022 for Equ..
PU
05:23aBse : Mock Trading from Disaster Recovery (DR) site on Saturday, December 10, 2022 for Ele..
PU
05:23aBse : Mock Trading from Disaster Recovery (DR) site on Saturday, December 10, 2022 for Cur..
PU
05:23aBse : Mock Trading from Disaster Recovery (DR) site on Saturday, December 10, 2022 for Com..
PU
03:13aRevocation Of Suspension In Trading : 526675)
PU
02:53aBse : Demat Auction - 171/671
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 7 505 M 91,2 M 91,2 M
Net income 2023 2 367 M 28,7 M 28,7 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 36,4x
Yield 2023 2,15%
Capitalization 78 799 M 957 M 957 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 10,5x
Capi. / Sales 2024 8,50x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 581,70 INR
Average target price 618,33 INR
Spread / Average Target 6,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-9.04%957
CME GROUP INC.-21.26%63 312
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-35.74%13 385
ASX LIMITED-26.53%8 863
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-23.89%7 382
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY25.12%5 024