Notice No. 20221208-14 Notice Date 08 Dec 2022 Category Corporate Actions Segment Equity Subject Sub-division and Bonus issue of STAR HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED (Scrip Code: 539017) Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, STAR HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub Division and Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Company"-<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT<_o3a_p> COMPANY NAME <_o3a_p> & CODE<_o3a_p> RECORD DATE <_o3a_p> PURPOSE<_o3a_p> SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE<_o3a_p> Ex-Bonus basis and Sub-divided Face Value from Date & Sett. No.<_o3a_p> STAR HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> (539017)<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 16/12/2022<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Sub Division of existing Equity Shares from every One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Two Equity Shares of Rs.5/- each.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> AND<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Issue of 1(One)Bonus Equity Share for every 1 (One) Equity Share ( (nominal value of Equity share shall be adjusted post sub-division) .<_o3a_p> Rs. 5/-<_o3a_p> 16/12/2022<_o3a_p> DR-678/2022-2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Note:- <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

i. ISIN No. INE526R01010 of Rs. 10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 16/12/2022. <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs. 5/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

December08, 2022<_o3a_p>