NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20221007-64
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
07 Oct 2022
|
|
Category
|
|
Corporate Actions
|
|
Segment
|
|
Equity
|
|
Subject
|
|
Subdivision of equity shares of Anjani Foods Ltd (Scrip Code: 511153).
|
|
|
|
Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Anjani Foods Ltd, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of Equity Shares of the company :- <_o3a_p>
|
DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT<_o3a_p>
|
COMPANY NAME <_o3a_p>
&<_o3a_p>
CODE<_o3a_p>
|
RECORD DATE<_o3a_p>
|
PURPOSE<_o3a_p>
|
SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE<_o3a_p>
|
SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE<_o3a_p>
W.E.F.<_o3a_p>
|
Anjani Foods Ltd (511153)<_o3a_p>
|
21/10/2022<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
Subdivision of existing equity shares from One equity share of Rs. 10/- each into Five equity shares of Rs. 2/- each.<_o3a_p>
|
Rs. 2/-<_o3a_p>
|
21/10/2022<_o3a_p>
DR-640/2022-2023<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Note:- <_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
i. ISIN No. INE096I01013 of Rs. 10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 21/10/2022.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs. 2/-paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager- Listing Operations<_o3a_p>
October 07, 2022<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 07 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2022 14:41:09 UTC.