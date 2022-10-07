Notice No. 20221007-64 Notice Date 07 Oct 2022 Category Corporate Actions Segment Equity Subject Subdivision of equity shares of Anjani Foods Ltd (Scrip Code: 511153). Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Anjani Foods Ltd, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of Equity Shares of the company :- <_o3a_p>

DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT<_o3a_p> COMPANY NAME <_o3a_p> &<_o3a_p> CODE<_o3a_p> RECORD DATE<_o3a_p> PURPOSE<_o3a_p> SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE<_o3a_p> SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE<_o3a_p> W.E.F.<_o3a_p> Anjani Foods Ltd (511153)<_o3a_p> 21/10/2022<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Subdivision of existing equity shares from One equity share of Rs. 10/- each into Five equity shares of Rs. 2/- each.<_o3a_p> Rs. 2/-<_o3a_p> 21/10/2022<_o3a_p> DR-640/2022-2023<_o3a_p>

Note:- <_o3a_p>

i. ISIN No. INE096I01013 of Rs. 10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 21/10/2022.<_o3a_p>

ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs. 2/-paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice.<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager- Listing Operations

October 07, 2022

<_o3a_p>