Subdivision of equity shares of Deep Diamond India Limited (Scrip Code: 539559).

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Deep Diamond India Limited, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company:- <_o3a_p>

DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT<_o3a_p> COMPANY NAME <_o3a_p> &<_o3a_p> CODE<_o3a_p> RECORD DATE<_o3a_p> PURPOSE<_o3a_p> SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE<_o3a_p> SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE<_o3a_p> W.E.F.<_o3a_p> Deep Diamond India Limited<_o3a_p> (539559)<_o3a_p> 20/01/2023<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Subdivision of the existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Ten Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each.<_o3a_p> Re. 1/-<_o3a_p> 20/01/2023<_o3a_p> DR-703/2022-2023<_o3a_p>

Note:- <_o3a_p>

i. ISIN No. INE005G01018 of Rs. 10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 20/01/2023.<_o3a_p>

ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/-paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice.<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager- Listing Operations

January 05, 2023<_o3a_p>