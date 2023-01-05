NOTICES
Notice No.
20230105-42
Notice Date
05 Jan 2023
Category
Corporate Actions
Segment
Equity
Subject
Subdivision of equity shares of Deep Diamond India Limited (Scrip Code: 539559).
Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Deep Diamond India Limited, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company:-
DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT
COMPANY NAME
&
CODE
RECORD DATE
PURPOSE
SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE
SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE
W.E.F.
Deep Diamond India Limited
(539559)
20/01/2023
<_o3a_p>
Subdivision of the existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Ten Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each.
Re. 1/-
20/01/2023
DR-703/2022-2023
<_o3a_p>
Note:-
<_o3a_p>
i. ISIN No. INE005G01018 of Rs. 10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 20/01/2023.
<_o3a_p>
ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/-paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice.
<_o3a_p>
Marian Dsouza
Senior Manager- Listing Operations
January 05, 2023
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 05 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2023 14:27:12 UTC.