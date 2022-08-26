Notice No. 20220826-8 Notice Date 26 Aug 2022 Category Corporate Actions Segment Equity Subject Subdivision of equity shares of Ritesh Properties & Industries Ltd (Scrip Code: 526407). Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Ritesh Properties & Industries Ltd. has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Subdivision of Equity Shares of the Company:- <_o3a_p>

DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT<_o3a_p> COMPANY NAME <_o3a_p> &<_o3a_p> CODE<_o3a_p> RECORD DATE<_o3a_p> PURPOSE<_o3a_p> SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE<_o3a_p> SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE<_o3a_p> W.E.F.<_o3a_p> Ritesh Properties & Industries Ltd. (526407)<_o3a_p> 03/09/2022<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Subdivision of existing equity shares from One equity share of Rs. 10/- each into Ten equity shares of Re. 1/- each.<_o3a_p> Re. 1/-<_o3a_p> 01/09/2022<_o3a_p> DR-106/2022-2023<_o3a_p>

Note:- <_o3a_p>

i. ISIN No. INE299D01014 of Rs. 10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 01/09/2022.<_o3a_p>

ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/-paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice.<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager- Listing Operations

August 26, 2022

