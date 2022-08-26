NOTICES
Notice No.
20220826-8
Notice Date
26 Aug 2022
Category
Corporate Actions
Segment
Equity
Subject
Subdivision of equity shares of Ritesh Properties & Industries Ltd (Scrip Code: 526407).
Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Ritesh Properties & Industries Ltd. has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Subdivision of Equity Shares of the Company:- <_o3a_p>
DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT<_o3a_p>
COMPANY NAME <_o3a_p>
&<_o3a_p>
CODE<_o3a_p>
RECORD DATE<_o3a_p>
PURPOSE<_o3a_p>
SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE<_o3a_p>
SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE<_o3a_p>
W.E.F.<_o3a_p>
Ritesh Properties & Industries Ltd.
(526407)<_o3a_p>
03/09/2022<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Subdivision of existing equity shares from One equity share of Rs. 10/- each into Ten equity shares of Re. 1/- each.<_o3a_p>
Re. 1/-<_o3a_p>
01/09/2022<_o3a_p>
DR-106/2022-2023<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Note:- <_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
i. ISIN No. INE299D01014 of Rs. 10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 01/09/2022.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/-paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager- Listing Operations<_o3a_p>
August 26, 2022<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 26 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2022 08:00:02 UTC.