Notice No. 20230224-47 Notice Date 24 Feb 2023 Category Corporate Actions Segment Equity Subject Subdivision of equity shares of Vivanta Industries Ltd (Scrip Code: 541735). Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Vivanta Industries Ltd, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company:-

DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT<_o3a_p> COMPANY NAME <_o3a_p> &<_o3a_p> CODE<_o3a_p> RECORD DATE<_o3a_p> PURPOSE<_o3a_p> SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE<_o3a_p> SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE<_o3a_p> W.E.F.<_o3a_p> Vivanta Industries Ltd<_o3a_p> (541735)<_o3a_p> 18/03/2023<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Ten Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each.<_o3a_p> Re.1/-<_o3a_p> 17/03/2023<_o3a_p> DR-741/2022-2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Note:- <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

i. ISIN No. INE299W01014 of Rs. 10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 17/03/2023.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/-paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice.

<_o3a_p>

iii . Please note that trading in the Equity Shares of the Company is Restricted (suspended) on account of GSM (surveillance measure). Therefore, the Equity Shares of the Company will be available for trading with Sub-divided Face Value, ISIN No. on the day/s trading is allowed in the Company Scrip on and after 17.03.2023.

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager- Listing Operations

<_o3a_p>

February 24, 2023<_o3a_p>