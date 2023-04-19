Suspension due to Reduction of Equity Share Capital of IMEC SERVICES LTD (Scrip Code: 513295)

IMEC SERVICES LTD<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> (513295)<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

21/04/2023<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

As per the Scheme of Reduction of Capital as approved by Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench V:- <_o3a_p> Reduction of Equity Share Capital of Company: <_o3a_p> The issued, subscribed and paid-up equity share capital of the Company be reduced from Rs. 49,99,57,010/- (Rupees Forty Nine Crore Ninety Nine Lacs Fifty Seven Thousand Ten only) divided into 4,99,95,701 (Four Crore Ninety Nine Lacs Ninety Five Thousand Seven Hundred One) fully paid up Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each (Rupees Ten Only) to Rs. 1,90,00,000/- (Rupees One Crore Ninety Lacs only) divided into 19,00,000 (Nineteen Lacs) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each (Rupees Ten only) by cancelling and extinguishing Rs. 48,09,57,010/- (Rupees Forty Eight Crore Nine Lacs Fifty Seven Thousand Ten Only) consisting of 4,80,95,701 (Four Crore Eighty Lac Ninety Thousand Seven Hundred One) fully paid up equity shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each, as on the record date.