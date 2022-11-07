Notice No. 20221107-18 Notice Date 07 Nov 2022 Category Corporate Actions Segment Equity Subject Trading and Settlement of Trades in Dematerialised Securities of BHUDEVI INFRA PROJECTS LIMITED. (scrip code: 526488) Content

Trading Members are hereby informed that BHUDEVI INFRA PROJECTS LIMITED (scrip code: 526488) has signed the Agreement with both the Depositories.

In this regard, the modalities for settlement of trades executed in the scrip of the Company w.e.f. Wednesday, November 09, 2022 (Sett. No. DR-152/2021-2022) would be as follows:<_o3a_p>

Sr.<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> Scrip Name<_o3a_p> Current Group<_o3a_p> Revised Group<_o3a_p> Current Market Lot<_o3a_p> Revised Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> 526488<_o3a_p> BHUDEVI INFRA PROJECTS LIMITED <_o3a_p> P<_o3a_p> X<_o3a_p> 100<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p>

1. The scrip would to be traded in Normal Rolling Segment. The trades in scrip would be required to be settled in compulsory demat form.<_o3a_p> 2. All trades executed in the scrip would be in market lot of 1 equity share<_o3a_p> 3. Netting will be allowed in the scrip.<_o3a_p> 4. Shortages in the scrip would be auctioned.<_o3a_p>

5. Existing ISIN No. INE432N01010<_o3a_p>

Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager-Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

7th November, 2022<_o3a_p>