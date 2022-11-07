Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  05:27 2022-11-07 am EST
601.00 INR   -0.24%
06:14aTrading And Settlement Of Trades In Dematerialised Securities Of Mercury Trade Links Ltd. (scrip Code : 512415)
PU
05:52aBse : Part Redemption of Debentures of Caspian Impact Investments Private Limited
PU
05:52aBse : Listing of Units Of SBI Fixed Maturity Plan (FMP) - Series 69 (367 Days) a scheme under SBI Mutual Fund
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Trading and Settlement of Trades in Dematerialised Securities of BHUDEVI INFRA PROJECTS LIMITED. (scrip code: 526488)

11/07/2022 | 06:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221107-18 Notice Date 07 Nov 2022
Category Corporate Actions Segment Equity
Subject Trading and Settlement of Trades in Dematerialised Securities of BHUDEVI INFRA PROJECTS LIMITED. (scrip code: 526488)
Content
Trading Members are hereby informed that BHUDEVI INFRA PROJECTS LIMITED (scrip code: 526488) has signed the Agreement with both the Depositories.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

In this regard, the modalities for settlement of trades executed in the scrip of the Company w.e.f. Wednesday, November 09, 2022 (Sett. No. DR-152/2021-2022) would be as follows:<_o3a_p>

Sr.<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code<_o3a_p>

Scrip Name<_o3a_p>

Current Group<_o3a_p>

Revised Group<_o3a_p>

Current Market Lot<_o3a_p>

Revised Market Lot<_o3a_p>

1<_o3a_p>

526488<_o3a_p>

BHUDEVI INFRA PROJECTS LIMITED<_o3a_p>

P<_o3a_p>

X<_o3a_p>

100<_o3a_p>

1<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

1. The scrip would to be traded in Normal Rolling Segment. The trades in scrip would be required to be settled in compulsory demat form.<_o3a_p>2. All trades executed in the scrip would be in market lot of 1 equity share<_o3a_p>3. Netting will be allowed in the scrip.<_o3a_p>4. Shortages in the scrip would be auctioned.<_o3a_p>

5. Existing ISIN No. INE432N01010<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager-Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

7th November, 2022<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2022 11:13:24 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BSE LIMITED
06:14aTrading And Settlement Of Trades In : 512415)
PU
05:52aBse : Part Redemption of Debentures of Caspian Impact Investments Private Limited
PU
05:52aBse : Listing of Units Of SBI Fixed Maturity Plan (FMP) - Series 69 (367 Days) a scheme un..
PU
04:12aBse : Update Regarding debt securities of GMR Warora Energy Limited
PU
04:12aBse : Demat Auction - 149/649
PU
03:22aBse : Acceptance of Systematic transactions (SIP & ASTP) for certain schemes of Franklin T..
PU
11/04Bse : Order in the matter of Allied Financial Services Pvt. Ltd.
PU
11/04Bse : Update Regarding debt securities of NRSS XXXI(B)Transmission Ltd
PU
11/04Bse : Listing of Equity Shares of Infobeans Technologies Limited
PU
11/04Bse : Review of provisions pertaining to specifications related to International Securitie..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 8 202 M 99,9 M 99,9 M
Net income 2023 2 386 M 29,1 M 29,1 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 39,4x
Yield 2023 2,11%
Capitalization 81 610 M 994 M 994 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 9,95x
Capi. / Sales 2024 8,43x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 100%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 602,45 INR
Average target price 625,00 INR
Spread / Average Target 3,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-5.79%994
CME GROUP INC.-25.30%61 395
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-44.21%11 622
ASX LIMITED-27.08%8 454
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY74.56%7 013
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-24.15%6 847