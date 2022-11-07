NOTICES
Trading Members are hereby informed that MERCURY TRADE LINKS LTD. (scrip code: 512415) has signed the Agreement with both the Depositories.<_o3a_p>
Notice No.
|
20221107-17
Notice Date
07 Nov 2022
Category
Corporate Actions
Segment
Equity
Subject
Trading and Settlement of Trades in Dematerialised Securities of MERCURY TRADE LINKS LTD. (scrip code: 512415)
Content
In this regard, the modalities for settlement of trades executed in the scrip of the Company w.e.f. Wednesday, November 09, 2022 (Sett. No. DR-152/2021-2022) would be as follows:<_o3a_p>
Sr.<_o3a_p>
Scrip Code<_o3a_p>
Scrip Name<_o3a_p>
Current Group<_o3a_p>
Revised Group<_o3a_p>
Current Market Lot<_o3a_p>
Revised Market Lot<_o3a_p>
1<_o3a_p>
512415<_o3a_p>
MERCURY TRADE LINKS LTD<_o3a_p>
P<_o3a_p>
X<_o3a_p>
100<_o3a_p>
1<_o3a_p>
1. The scrip would to be traded in Normal Rolling Segment. The trades in scrip would be required to be settled in compulsory demat form.<_o3a_p>2. All trades executed in the scrip would be in market lot of 1 equity share<_o3a_p>3. Netting will be allowed in the scrip.<_o3a_p>4. Shortages in the scrip would be auctioned.<_o3a_p>
5. Existing ISIN No. INE319T01016<_o3a_p>
Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>
Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager-Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>
7th November, 2022<_o3a_p>
