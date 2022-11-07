Trading and Settlement of Trades in Dematerialised Securities of MERCURY TRADE LINKS LTD. (scrip code: 512415)

Trading Members are hereby informed that MERCURY TRADE LINKS LTD. (scrip code: 512415) has signed the Agreement with both the Depositories.<_o3a_p>

In this regard, the modalities for settlement of trades executed in the scrip of the Company w.e.f. Wednesday, November 09, 2022 (Sett. No. DR-152/2021-2022) would be as follows:

The scrip would to be traded in Normal Rolling Segment. The trades in scrip would be required to be settled in compulsory demat form.