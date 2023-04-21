Voluntary Delisting of EMCO Limited (Scrip Code: 504008)

NOTICES
Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that pursuant to Liquation order by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench dated September 09, 2022, EMCO Limited ("the Company") had applied for delisting of its equity shares.<_o3a_p>
The Company has confirmedthat it has complied with requirements of NCLT order dated September 09, 2022, for delisting.<_o3a_p><_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Further the above scrip will be delisted from the Exchange records w.e.f. Friday, April 28, 2023.
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take a note of the above.
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
In case of any clarifications Trading Members may please contact Mr. Raghavendra Bhat on Tel. No. 022 - 2272 8915.
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Rupal Khandelwal
<_o3a_p>
Assistant General Manager <_o3a_p>
Date: April 21, 2023<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 21 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2023 09:19:03 UTC.