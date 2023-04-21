Notice No. 20230421-18 Notice Date 21 Apr 2023 Category Company related Segment Equity Subject Voluntary Delisting of EMCO Limited (Scrip Code: 504008) Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that pursuant to Liquation order by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench dated September 09, 2022, EMCO Limited ("the Company") had applied for delisting of its equity shares. <_o3a_p>

The Company has confirmed

that it has complied with requirements of NCLT order dated September 09, 2022, for delisting. <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Further the above scrip will be delisted from the Exchange records w.e.f. Friday, April 28, 2023.

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take a note of the above.

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

In case of any clarifications Trading Members may please contact Mr. Raghavendra Bhat on Tel. No. 022 - 2272 8915.

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Rupal Khandelwal

<_o3a_p>

Assistant General Manager <_o3a_p>

Date: April 21, 2023<_o3a_p>