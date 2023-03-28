Notice No. 20230328-12 Notice Date 28 Mar 2023 Category Company related Segment Debt Subject Voluntary Delisting of Sintex-BAPL Limited (Scrip Code: 958055) Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that pursuant to the Resolution Plan approved by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Ahmedabad Bench vide its order March 17, 2023, under section 30(6) and Section 31 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 read with Regulation 39(4) of IBBI Regulations, 2016, Sintex-BAPL Limited (the "Company") had applied for delisting of its Debentures.

Further the above scrip will be delisted from the records of the Exchange w.e.f. Friday, March 31, 2023. <_o3a_p>

Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take a note of the above. <_o3a_p>

In case of any clarifications Trading Members may please contact Mr. Akshay Arolkar on Tel. No. 022 - 2272 8352.<_o3a_p>

Rupal Khandelwal <_o3a_p>

Assistant General Manager <_o3a_p>

Date: March 28, 2023<_o3a_p>