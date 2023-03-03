Notice No. 20230303-49 Notice Date 03 Mar 2023 Category Company related Segment Equity Subject Voluntary Delisting of Sintex Industries Limited (Scrip Code: 502742) Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that pursuant to the Resolution Plan approved by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Ahmedabad Bench vide its order February 10, 2023, under section 30(6) read with Section 31 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, Sintex Industries Limited (the "Company") had applied for delisting of its equity shares.

Further the above scrip will be delisted from the records of the Exchange w.e.f. Friday, March 10, 2023.

Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take a note of the above.

In case of any clarifications Trading Members may please contact Mr. Raghavendra Bhat on Tel. No. 022 - 2272 8915.

Rupal Khandelwal

Assistant General Manager

Date: March 3, 2023