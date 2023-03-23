Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  04:12:13 2023-03-23 am EDT
442.05 INR   +0.31%
04:13aVoluntary Delisting Of Sysco Industries Limited (scrip Code : 539842)
PU
03:53aBse : Listing of new securities of Parvati Sweetners and Power Ltd
PU
03:53aBse : Suspension of trading in Commercial Papers of ICICI HOME FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED
PU
Summary 
Summary

Voluntary Delisting of Sysco Industries Limited (Scrip Code: 539842)

03/23/2023 | 04:13am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230323-17 Notice Date 23 Mar 2023
Category Company related Segment SME
Subject Voluntary Delisting of Sysco Industries Limited (Scrip Code: 539842)
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that pursuant to the Resolution Plan approved by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Ahmedabad Bench vide its order July 01, 2022, under section 30(6) read with Section 31 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, Sysco Industries Limited (the "Company") had applied for delisting of its equity shares.

<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

Further the above scrip will be delisted from the records of the Exchange w.e.f. Friday, March 31, 2023. <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

In case of any clarifications Trading Members may please contact the company as per below details:

<_o3a_p>

Address:206, Rajhans Complex, Civil Char Rasta, Ring Road<_o3a_p>

Near Nirmal Children Hospital, Surat, Gujarat, 395002<_o3a_p>

Tel: 9586644998<_o3a_p>Website: http://www.syscogroup.in/<_o3a_p>

Email: mahadeb.roy@syscogroup.in; mail@syscogroup.in <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take a note of the above. <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

In case of any clarifications Trading Members may please contact Mr. Raghavendra Bhat on Tel. No. 022 - 2272 8915.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

Rupal Khandelwal <_o3a_p>

Assistant General Manager <_o3a_p>

Date: March 23, 2023<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 23 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2023 08:12:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
