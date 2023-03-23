Notice No. 20230323-17 Notice Date 23 Mar 2023 Category Company related Segment SME Subject Voluntary Delisting of Sysco Industries Limited (Scrip Code: 539842) Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that pursuant to the Resolution Plan approved by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Ahmedabad Bench vide its order July 01, 2022, under section 30(6) read with Section 31 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, Sysco Industries Limited (the "Company") had applied for delisting of its equity shares.

Further the above scrip will be delisted from the records of the Exchange w.e.f. Friday, March 31, 2023.

In case of any clarifications Trading Members may please contact the company as per below details:

Address:206, Rajhans Complex, Civil Char Rasta, Ring Road

Near Nirmal Children Hospital, Surat, Gujarat, 395002

Tel: 9586644998
Website: http://www.syscogroup.in/

Email: mahadeb.roy@syscogroup.in; mail@syscogroup.in

Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take a note of the above.

In case of any clarifications Trading Members may please contact Mr. Raghavendra Bhat on Tel. No. 022 - 2272 8915.

Rupal Khandelwal

Assistant General Manager

Date: March 23, 2023