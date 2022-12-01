Notice No. 20221201-15 Notice Date 01 Dec 2022 Category Company related Segment Equity Subject Voluntary Delisting of Uttam Galva Steels Limited (Scrip Code: 513216) Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that pursuant to Resolution Plan approved by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench vide its order delivered on October 14, 2022, Uttam Galva Steels Limited ("the Company") had applied for delisting of its equity shares.

The Company has confirmedthat it has complied with requirements of NCLT order delivered on October 14, 2022, for delisting.

Further the above scrip will be delisted from the Exchange records w.e.f. Thursday, December 08, 2022.

Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take a note of the above.

In case of any clarifications Trading Members may please contact Mr. Raghavendra Bhat on Tel. No. 022 - 2272 8915.<_o3a_p>

Rupal Khandelwal<_o3a_p>

Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>

Thursday, December 01 , 2022