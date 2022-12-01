Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  05:10 2022-12-01 am EST
577.80 INR   +0.10%
06:04aVoluntary Delisting Of Uttam Galva Steels Limited (scrip Code : 513216)
PU
05:34aBse : Listing of Units Of Kotak FMP Series 299 - 108 days a scheme under Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
PU
05:34aBse : Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Takeover) for HCKK VENTURES LTD - Live Activities Schedule
PU
Voluntary Delisting of Uttam Galva Steels Limited (Scrip Code: 513216)

12/01/2022 | 06:04am EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221201-15 Notice Date 01 Dec 2022
Category Company related Segment Equity
Subject Voluntary Delisting of Uttam Galva Steels Limited (Scrip Code: 513216)
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that pursuant to Resolution Plan approved by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench vide its order delivered on October 14, 2022, Uttam Galva Steels Limited ("the Company") had applied for delisting of its equity shares.

The Company has confirmedthat it has complied with requirements of NCLT order delivered on October 14, 2022, for delisting.

Further the above scrip will be delisted from the Exchange records w.e.f. Thursday, December 08, 2022.

Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take a note of the above.

In case of any clarifications Trading Members may please contact Mr. Raghavendra Bhat on Tel. No. 022 - 2272 8915.

Rupal Khandelwal

Assistant General Manager

Thursday, December 01 , 2022

BSE Ltd. published this content on 01 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2022 11:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
