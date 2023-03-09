BSF Enterprise applies for trading on US OTCQB Venture Market

(Alliance News) - BSF Enterprise PLC on Thursday said it has submitted an application for trading its shares on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States.

Shares in BSF Enterprise were up 9.3% to 16.40 pence each in London on Thursday at midday.

The London-based investment company focused on biotechnology solutions said trading on OCTQB would allow it to access "one of the world's largest investment markets" and reach a broader pool of investors. This is alongside potential for raising liquidity in company shares.

BSF Enterprise noted there is no capital raise associated with trading on OTCQB, while shares will continue to trade on its primary listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

"Joining the OTCQB market [...] helps raise our international profile, which could prove invaluable given the global potential for our market leading cellular agriculture products as we open up sales channels across key global markets," said Managing Director Che Connon, who is also chief executive officer at its subsidiary 3D Bio Tissues Ltd.

On Monday, BSF Enterprise also provided an update on the progress of SD Bio Tissues flagship commercial product and non-toxic culture media supplement acting as a "cell booster", City-Mix.

It said a number of commercial opportunities have arisen for 3D Bio Tissues since designing its Go To Market plan for City-Mix, including securing its first agreement since completing its evaluation of City-Mix.

It added 3D Bio Tissues has engaged with 60 companies, with 26 progressing to new business opportunities, alongside engaging with distributors in the UK, France, Canada, Australia, Switzerland, Italy and the Netherlands.

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.