  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  5. BSF Enterprise Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSFA   GB00BHNBDQ51

BSF ENTERPRISE PLC

(BSFA)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:55:15 2023-03-09 am EST
16.40 GBX   +9.33%
07:08aBSF Enterprise applies for trading on US OTCQB Venture Market
AN
04:54aIrish Continental swings to annual profit
AN
03/06BSF Enterprise notes significant progress for City-Mix
AN
Summary 
Summary

BSF Enterprise applies for trading on US OTCQB Venture Market

03/09/2023 | 07:08am EST
(Alliance News) - BSF Enterprise PLC on Thursday said it has submitted an application for trading its shares on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States.

Shares in BSF Enterprise were up 9.3% to 16.40 pence each in London on Thursday at midday.

The London-based investment company focused on biotechnology solutions said trading on OCTQB would allow it to access "one of the world's largest investment markets" and reach a broader pool of investors. This is alongside potential for raising liquidity in company shares.

BSF Enterprise noted there is no capital raise associated with trading on OTCQB, while shares will continue to trade on its primary listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

"Joining the OTCQB market [...] helps raise our international profile, which could prove invaluable given the global potential for our market leading cellular agriculture products as we open up sales channels across key global markets," said Managing Director Che Connon, who is also chief executive officer at its subsidiary 3D Bio Tissues Ltd.

On Monday, BSF Enterprise also provided an update on the progress of SD Bio Tissues flagship commercial product and non-toxic culture media supplement acting as a "cell booster", City-Mix.

It said a number of commercial opportunities have arisen for 3D Bio Tissues since designing its Go To Market plan for City-Mix, including securing its first agreement since completing its evaluation of City-Mix.

It added 3D Bio Tissues has engaged with 60 companies, with 26 progressing to new business opportunities, alongside engaging with distributors in the UK, France, Canada, Australia, Switzerland, Italy and the Netherlands.

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BSF ENTERPRISE PLC 9.33% 16.4 Delayed Quote.-10.45%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC -0.40% 7434 Delayed Quote.4.57%
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -0,93 M -1,10 M -1,10 M
Net cash 2022 0,83 M 0,98 M 0,98 M
P/E ratio 2022 -2,79x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 12,9 M 15,3 M 15,3 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 31,0%
Chart BSF ENTERPRISE PLC
Duration : Period :
BSF Enterprise Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSF ENTERPRISE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Graham John William Duncan Chief Financial Officer
Min Yang Non-Executive Chairman
Geoffrey Robert Baker Secretary & Non-Executive Director
Kian Jing Ow Non-Executive Director
Che John Connon Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSF ENTERPRISE PLC-10.45%15
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)8.69%59 235
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED2.99%23 542
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA7.80%12 109
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.6.93%11 984
HAL TRUST3.17%11 588