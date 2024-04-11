(Alliance News) - BSF Enterprise PLC on Thursday said it had successfully created proof-of-concept cultivated leather products for one of its partners.

The London-based biotech investor has received GBP90,000 in payments to date for the development of alternative leather samples.

In 2023, its subsidiary UK tissue engineering company, 3D-Bio Tissues Ltd, agreed to provide bioengineered samples of animal skin tissues to an unnamed "major multinational leather fashion company" for GBP50,000.

Following a 60-week study, 3D-Bio achieved the technical and operational requirements of the deal and is currently working towards other similar projects.

BSF Managing Director Che Connon said: "We look forward to seeing these commercial and research partnerships continue to grow as we increase our production capacity to enable further development of cultivated skin on a larger scale to meet the growing demand."

The company was also awarded GBP38,000 in grant funding from the UK government to embark on a project with the University of Northampton to create sustainable and ethical alternatives to leather.

BSF shares were down 9.6% to 5.65 pence each in London on Thursday morning.

By Elijah Dale, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.