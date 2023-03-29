Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BSF Enterprise Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSFA   GB00BHNBDQ51

BSF ENTERPRISE PLC

(BSFA)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  10:11:45 2023-03-29 am EDT
18.36 GBX   -9.33%
10:32aBSF Enterprise raises GBP3 million in share placing to fund lab meats
AN
09:27aUK Short-Dated Gilt Supply in 2Q Expected to Peak in April
DJ
07:11aUK's Higher Interest Rates Pressure Consumer Credit Less Than Housing
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSF Enterprise raises GBP3 million in share placing to fund lab meats

03/29/2023 | 10:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - BSF Enterprise PLC on Wednesday said that it has raised GBP2.9 million by way of an oversubscribed placing of 16.3 million shares at 17 pence per share.

The stock was trading 13% lower at 17.60p each in London on Wednesday afternoon, giving the company a market capitalisation of GBP15.1 million.

BSF Enterprise is a London-based investor in biotechnology.

As part of the same fundraise, it completed the subscription of 882,352 new shares by investors found directly by the company at the same price.

BSF Enterprise said it will use the fresh cash to fund subsidiary 3D Bio Tissues, which is working to develop cultivated meat fillets using its City-Mix technology.

"The support we have achieved for our strategy is very pleasing. After engaging in a significant number of new business opportunities in 2022, our portfolio company 3DBT continues to build momentum and deliver on its strategy of developing City-Mix for a variety of high growth markets. With a strong 2023 pipeline in place, these funds will support further organic growth as we seek to grow the business both through our go-to-market strategy and expansion into new market," said Managing Director Che Connon.

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BSF ENTERPRISE PLC -9.33% 18.36 Delayed Quote.20.90%
FEEDER CATTLE FUTURE (GF) - CMG/C1 -0.35% 191.675 End-of-day quote.4.71%
LIVE CATTLE FUTURE (LE) - CMG/C1 -2.32% 154.825 End-of-day quote.0.00%
All news about BSF ENTERPRISE PLC
10:32aBSF Enterprise raises GBP3 million in share placing to fund lab meats
AN
09:27aUK Short-Dated Gilt Supply in 2Q Expected to Peak in April
DJ
07:11aUK's Higher Interest Rates Pressure Consumer Credit Less Than Housing
DJ
05:55aFTSE 100 Gains as Banking Worries Ease
DJ
05:46aUK Interest Rates Continue to Weigh on Housing Market
DJ
03:05aFTSE 100 to Edge Higher Despite Wall Street Losses
DJ
03/09BSF Enterprise Applies for Listing on US OTCQB Venture Market
MT
03/09BSF Enterprise applies for trading on US OTCQB Venture Market
AN
03/09Irish Continental swings to annual profit
AN
03/06BSF Enterprise notes significant progress for City-Mix
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -0,93 M -1,15 M -1,15 M
Net cash 2022 0,83 M 1,02 M 1,02 M
P/E ratio 2022 -2,79x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 17,4 M 21,5 M 21,5 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 31,0%
Chart BSF ENTERPRISE PLC
Duration : Period :
BSF Enterprise Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSF ENTERPRISE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Graham John William Duncan Chief Financial Officer
Min Yang Non-Executive Chairman
Geoffrey Robert Baker Secretary & Non-Executive Director
Kian Jing Ow Non-Executive Director
Che John Connon Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSF ENTERPRISE PLC20.90%21
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)6.22%59 723
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED4.38%23 859
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA0.56%11 450
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.-4.66%9 913
LIFCO AB (PUBL)20.87%9 246
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer