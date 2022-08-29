|
BSL : Loss of share certificate
REGO. OFFICE : 26, Industrial Area, Gandhi Nagar, BHILWARA - 311 001 (Rajasthan) INDIA Tel.: (91-1482)249101,(2 Lines) 245000 E-mail:accounts@bslsuitings.com, Website: www.bslltd.com C.I.N.: L24302RJ1970PLC002266
To,
The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
BSE Limited
NSE Symbol: BSL
BSE Serio Code: 514045
Subject: Intimation Regarding Loss of Share Certificate
s.
Folio No.
Certificate
Distinctive No.
No.
of
Name of Shareholder
No.
No.
Shares
1
P00l 19
A02086
818744-818843
100
PRAHLAD RAI DUA
2
33004
058077
6322287-6322386
100
PRAHALAD DUA
