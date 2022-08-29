Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. BSL Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    514045   INE594B01012

BSL LIMITED

(514045)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-28
117.35 INR   +0.43%
08/12BSL Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
05/13BSL Limited Recommends Dividend on Equity Shares for the Financial Year 2021-22
CI
02/18BSL : Loss of Share Certificates
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSL : Loss of share certificate

08/29/2022 | 02:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BSL Ltd.

PROUD TO BE INDIAN PRIVILEGED TO BE GLOBAL

REGO. OFFICE : 26, Industrial Area, Gandhi Nagar, BHILWARA - 311 001 (Rajasthan) INDIA Tel.: (91-1482)249101,(2 Lines) 245000 E-mail:accounts@bslsuitings.com, Website: www.bslltd.com C.I.N.: L24302RJ1970PLC002266

To,

The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

BSE Limited

NSE Symbol: BSL

BSE Serio Code: 514045

Subject: Intimation Regarding Loss of Share Certificate

s.

Folio No.

Certificate

Distinctive No.

No.

of

Name of Shareholder

No.

No.

Shares

1

P00l 19

A02086

818744-818843

100

PRAHLAD RAI DUA

2

33004

058077

6322287-6322386

100

PRAHALAD DUA

"

c

c;. L11,11,_

..

<>

�w�

.>x,

,.fC. .,...,

!

0

"'·i . .

.- .:.. .,)

�EGAN

®

(i)

CONFIDENCE

.

,

IN TEXTILES

-5GSL

Tested for harmful substances

'

..filiS.

"'.,

..sG.$..

No. 09.HIN.6837S

Hohenstein

Ci)

�,

oca,rdlng to Oe!<> Stondotd 100

Disclaimer

BSL Ltd. published this content on 27 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2022 18:18:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BSL LIMITED
08/12BSL Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
05/13BSL Limited Recommends Dividend on Equity Shares for the Financial Year 2021-22
CI
02/18BSL : Loss of Share Certificates
PU
02/16BSL : Credit Rating
PU
02/08BSL Limited Approves for Increasing the Size of Cotton Spinning Project from 20,064 Spi..
CI
02/08BSL Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Decemb..
CI
2021Brickwork Ratings India Maintains BBB+ Rating on BSL; Outlook Stable
MT
2021BSL Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended Septem..
CI
2021BSL : Swings to Profit in Fiscal Q1
MT
2021Bsl Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 214 M 40,2 M 40,2 M
Net income 2021 13,6 M 0,17 M 0,17 M
Net Debt 2021 1 608 M 20,1 M 20,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 208 M 15,1 M 15,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,46x
EV / Sales 2021 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 401
Free-Float 34,3%
Chart BSL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSL Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Arun Kumar Churiwal Chairman & Joint Managing Director
Nivedan Churiwal Joint Managing Director & Executive Director
Praveen Kumar Jain President, CFO, Director-Operations & Director
Aanchal Patni Assistant Secretary
Sushil Kumar Jhunjhunwala Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSL LIMITED2.89%15
K.P.R. MILL LIMITED-8.31%2 625
TRIDENT LIMITED-30.65%2 314
TEIJIN LIMITED4.66%2 074
HYOSUNG ADVANCED MATERIALS CORPORATION-25.92%1 475
KOLON INDUSTRIES, INC.-23.27%1 177