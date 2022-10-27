BSL : Loss of share certificate

Subject: Intimation Regarding Loss of Share Certificate
Dear Sir,
Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 we wish to inform that below mentioned shareholders have reported to the Company about loss of share certificates and have requested for the issue of Duplicate Share Certificates in lieu thereof.
s.
Folio No.
Certificate
Distinctive No.
No. of
Name of Shareholder
No.
No.
Shares
PRADIP KUMAR
1
P00296
20536
2967002-296710 I
100
CHETLANGIA
Kindly take the above on record and please treat this as compliance with the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015.