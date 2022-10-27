BSL : Loss of share certificate

BSLLtd.

Ref: SSL/CS/2022-23

Dated: 27/10/2022

To, The Manager- Listing Department, The General Manager- Listing Department The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. BSE Limited BSE Scrip Code: 514045 NSE Symbol: BSL

Subject: Intimation Regarding Loss of Share Certificate

Dear Sir,

Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 we wish to inform that below mentioned shareholders have reported to the Company about loss of share certificates and have requested for the issue of Duplicate Share Certificates in lieu thereof.

s. Folio No. Certificate Distinctive No. No. of Name of Shareholder No. No. Shares PRADIP KUMAR 1 P00296 20536 2967002-296710 I 100 CHETLANGIA

Kindly take the above on record and please treat this as compliance with the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015.

Thanking You,

Yours Faithfully,

For BSLJ,imited

Digitally signed by Aanchal

Aanchal Patni PatniDate: 2022.10.27 12:08:34 +05'30'

Aanchal Patni

Company Secretary

M. No.: ACS-43134