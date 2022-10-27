Advanced search
    514045   INE594B01012

BSL LIMITED

(514045)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-24
139.75 INR   -1.96%
03:14aBsl : Loss of share certificate
PU
09/20BSL LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
09/13Bsl : Price movement
PU
BSL : Loss of share certificate

10/27/2022 | 03:14am EDT
BSLLtd.

REGO. OFFICE: 26,lndustrial Area,

Gandhi Nagar, BHILWARA-311 001 (Rajasthan) INDIA

Tel. : (91 1482) 249101-102, 245000

www.bslltd.com

E-mail: accounts@bslsuitings.com, Website : www.bslltd.com

www.bslltd.com

C.I.N. : L24302RJ1970PLC002266

Ref: SSL/CS/2022-23

Dated: 27/10/2022

To,

The Manager- Listing Department,

The General Manager- Listing Department

The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza, NSE Building

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Sandra Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street,

Sandra East,

Mumbai- 400 001

Mumbai-400 051

Fax: 022-22723121

Fax: 022-26598237,022-26598238

BSE Scrip Code: 514045

NSE Symbol: BSL

.

Subject: Intimation Regarding Loss of Share Certificate

Dear Sir,

Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 we wish to inform that below mentioned shareholders have reported to the Company about loss of share certificates and have requested for the issue of Duplicate Share Certificates in lieu thereof.

s.

Folio No.

Certificate

Distinctive No.

No. of

Name of Shareholder

No.

No.

Shares

PRADIP KUMAR

1

P00296

20536

2967002-296710 I

100

CHETLANGIA

Kindly take the above on record and please treat this as compliance with the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015.

Thanking You,

Yours Faithfully,

For BSLJ,imited

Digitally signed by Aanchal

Aanchal Patni PatniDate: 2022.10.27 12:08:34 +05'30'

Aanchal Patni

Company Secretary

M. No.: ACS-43134

··v,, !

,>

,.

· ,.._

'-.,).

<-.o1aw:..-

VEGAN

(i)

Ci),

(i)?"ti>,

Tested for harmful substances

No. 09.HIN.68375 Hohenstein

Disclaimer

BSL Ltd. published this content on 27 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
