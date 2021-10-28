Log in
    BFL   PG000A2PEAQ9

BSP FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED

(BFL)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/27
4.9 AUD   -2.00%
12:11aBSP Digital team assists Doa Health Centre
PU
10/27Shareholder And Investor Presentation Q3 2021
PU
10/25BSP : Economy remains challenged
PU
BSP Digital team assists Doa Health Centre

10/28/2021 | 12:11am EDT
Thursday, October 28, 2021

Fetching and carrying buckets of water has been a daily routine for Health workers when attending to patients at the Doa Health Centre, along the Hiritano Highway. This is now a thing of the past, thanks to BSP Financial Group Limited for donating a dual-purpose water pump with the installation of Solar power to the Doa Health Centre on Wednesday 27th October, 2021.

BSP's Digital Strategic Business Unit through its 2021 Community Project Initiative installed and presented the dual-purpose water pump project that will benefit both the Doa community and the Health Centre Staff - a project that will now have water supply running into the building.

Doa Health Centre serves a population of about 10,000 people within the Galley Reach Rubber Plantation area as well as other villages along the Hiritano Highway including the people of Goilala and Kairuku Districts.

BSP Digital General Manager Nuni Kulu in handing over the project said BSP as a community bank understands the needs of various communities "and we are proud to part take in improving Doa Health Centre. All our branches, departments and subsidiaries have been delivering Community projects since 2009 across the country."

BSP Digital General Manager Nuni Kulu (sixth from right) and her team handover its 2021 Community Project at Doa Health Centre -a dual-purpose water pump and Solar.

"Today's contribution impacts the lives of people, and the community at large, we are so pleased to be part of such a worthy project and the improvement to the type of service this project will have on the community. We do ask the community to take responsibility to look after the installed water pump which benefits everyone in the community to access health services" Ms Kulu added.

Officer in Charge of Doa Health Centre, Donata Oa expressed his gratitude to BSP for the timely donation, as access to water supply in the health centre building has been a challenge for more than 7 years.

Doa Health Centre along the Hiritano Highway now have access to running water thanks to BSP Digital team for installing a dual-purpose water pump and Solar power kit.

"Today the health centre will have water running into the building for multiple purposes. Aiding both patient and nursing staff with running water is critical, especially at during Covid-19. Mothers who give birth at the health centre will have running water to clean themselves before they leave. Up until today, past patients were told to bring their own water containers, especially mothers in labour to came to the centre to deliver their babies. This will no longer happen.

"With the pandemic and recent increase in positive Covid -19 cases, access to clean and running water supply is something that clinics especially in remote areas are in dire need of. The water pump is a big benefit and blessing to us as it reduces the burden of carrying buckets of water," Oa added.

The health facility has two single room beds for in-patients and one Labour room, and provides Antenatal and Postnatal services, caters for emergency cases such as snake bites, and Tuberculosis, Malaria, COVID-19 Vaccination and others among general outpatient care. Importantly, the Centre has completed over 30 COVID-19 vaccinations and conducts COVID-19 Vaccination awareness to the community.

Disclaimer

BSP Financial Group Ltd. published this content on 28 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2021 04:10:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
