Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. BSP Financial Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BFL   PG000A2PEAQ9

BSP FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED

(BFL)
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSP Financial : Donates Essential Emergency Equipment to Gerehu General Hospital

10/18/2021 | 01:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Monday, October 18, 2021

This equipment includes two Portable Sonsoscape Ultrasound machines, two Pulse oximeters, Disposable test kits, and combo pads. Thank you to the Pacific International Hospital (PIH) Biomedical Engineering team who assisted in procuring the specialized emergency equipment and ensuring a safe installation and tests were conducted during the handover.

Gerehu General Hospital Emergency Head of Department, Dr Ware Vagoli grew emotional when receiving the equipment from BSP Group Chief Operating Officer, Frank van der Poll.

Dr Vagoli said, "The equipment donated are very much needed instruments that doctors and nurses required in any hospital, and Gerehu General Hospital is privileged to be selected by BSP, especially at this time of the COVID 19 pandemic help our staff perform our duties diligently,"

"We receive close to 300 to 400 daily emergency patients at this hospital. With these new emergency medical kits, it will very much assist our nurses and doctors in providing effective medical treatment to patients." said Dr Vagoli emotionally.

BSP Group Chief Operating Officer Frank van der Poll when presenting the equipment to the hospital said, "BSP is pleased to mobilise support and provide assistance to promote life-saving practices through investing in health care prospects."

PIH staff performing a demo on a patient.

"We are very keen to be an active player in all aspects of our community development, and we strongly support health, education, environment, sports and social wellbeing of the communities we operate in, ensuring appropriate services are provided to improve overall livelihood of the communities".

This donation is part of the banks 2020 annual community project initiative delivered by our combined strategic business units, Operations, HR and Corporate.

As the only homegrown bank in the South Pacific, we understand that we have the opportunity to make a difference where it matters most and with this donation, we believe it will it will go a long way in helping the community, province and nation.

Disclaimer

BSP Financial Group Ltd. published this content on 18 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2021 05:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BSP FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
01:02aBSP FINANCIAL : Donates Essential Emergency Equipment to Gerehu General Hospital
PU
10/15BSP FINANCIAL : School Cricket Program Produces 9 Barras for ICC T20 World Cup Debut
PU
10/15BSP FINANCIAL : assists UPNG Journalism Strand
PU
10/15BSP FINANCIAL : Supports 2021 Men of Honour Awards with K20,000
PU
10/13BSP FINANCIAL : Agents delivering basic banking for West New Britain
PU
10/06BSP FINANCIAL : looks to expand Arawa Branch
PU
10/04BSP FINANCIAL : PNGX BSP Shareholders to trade on ASX
PU
09/29BSP FINANCIAL : Vanimo powers up health centre
PU
09/23BSP FINANCIAL : Kundiawa lights up Pari Health Centre
PU
09/21BSP FINANCIAL : Understanding BSP Digital Payment Rails
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 944 M 555 M 555 M
Net income 2020 806 M 230 M 230 M
Net cash 2020 4 130 M 1 178 M 1 178 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 6 136 M 1 769 M 1 750 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 4 194
Free-Float 46,4%
Chart BSP FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSP Financial Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Robin Fleming Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronesh Dayal Group Chief Financial Officer
Kostas Goerge Constantinou Chairman
Nuni Kulu General Manager-Digital
Frank van der Poll Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSP FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED0.00%1 769
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.31.12%492 383
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION52.99%382 146
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.52%247 559
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.21.30%208 500
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY60.30%193 371