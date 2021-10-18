BSP Financial : Donates Essential Emergency Equipment to Gerehu General Hospital

Monday, October 18, 2021

This equipment includes two Portable Sonsoscape Ultrasound machines, two Pulse oximeters, Disposable test kits, and combo pads. Thank you to the Pacific International Hospital (PIH) Biomedical Engineering team who assisted in procuring the specialized emergency equipment and ensuring a safe installation and tests were conducted during the handover.

Gerehu General Hospital Emergency Head of Department, Dr Ware Vagoli grew emotional when receiving the equipment from BSP Group Chief Operating Officer, Frank van der Poll.

Dr Vagoli said, "The equipment donated are very much needed instruments that doctors and nurses required in any hospital, and Gerehu General Hospital is privileged to be selected by BSP, especially at this time of the COVID 19 pandemic help our staff perform our duties diligently,"

"We receive close to 300 to 400 daily emergency patients at this hospital. With these new emergency medical kits, it will very much assist our nurses and doctors in providing effective medical treatment to patients." said Dr Vagoli emotionally.

BSP Group Chief Operating Officer Frank van der Poll when presenting the equipment to the hospital said, "BSP is pleased to mobilise support and provide assistance to promote life-saving practices through investing in health care prospects."

PIH staff performing a demo on a patient.

"We are very keen to be an active player in all aspects of our community development, and we strongly support health, education, environment, sports and social wellbeing of the communities we operate in, ensuring appropriate services are provided to improve overall livelihood of the communities".

This donation is part of the banks 2020 annual community project initiative delivered by our combined strategic business units, Operations, HR and Corporate.

As the only homegrown bank in the South Pacific, we understand that we have the opportunity to make a difference where it matters most and with this donation, we believe it will it will go a long way in helping the community, province and nation.