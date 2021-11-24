Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. BSP Financial Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BFL   PG000A2PEAQ9

BSP FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED

(BFL)
Summary 
Summary

BSP Financial : Joins Global 16 Days Campaign to eliminate GBV against Women

11/24/2021 | 05:50pm EST
Wednesday, November 24, 2021

BSP Financial Group Limited (BSP) has joined the Global 16 Days of Activism against Gender Based Violence (GBV) against women in the country starting 25th November, 2021, till 10th December, 2021.

BSP joins the Global 16 Days Campaign to eliminate gender-based violence against women for the first time with launching its own awareness campaign themed, 'I am a feminist, I believe in social, economic and political equality.' The Global 16 days of Activism is an annual international campaign against gender-based violence against women. Originally created by activists, it continues to be coordinated each year by the Centre for Women's Global Leadership. The campaign is used by organisations around the world to call for the elimination of violence against women and girls.

BSP Group CEO, Robin Fleming explains; "BSP is an advocate against gender-based violence and family & sexual violence therefore it makes sense for our organisation to join the global call for 16 Days of Activism to eliminate gender based violence against women. Our campaign message is 'I am a feminist! I believe in social, economic and political equality' amplifies our message of equality between both genders. As parents we want our daughters to have the same access to opportunities as our sons. In order to bring about this change, we have to challenge the norms, our attitudes and our mindsets. We hope our voice contributes positively towards eliminating violence against women and girls in our homes and communities and that it is possible to live in a community free of gender based violence."

LEFT: BSP Group CEO Robin Fleming. RIGHT: BSP Head of Support Services Alicia Sahib.

"BSP is also an advocate for women in leadership and we are proud that almost half of our workforce are women including women in leadership roles within the organisation as well as our Board. Women's equal participation at all levels in the corporate world and in our communities is imperative and this means breaking down stereotypical views on leadership qualities thought of as masculine, creating more networking opportunities for women, challenging outdated pathway to leadership roles that shuts women out and addressing bias and discrimination," said Mr Fleming.

"BSP's focus this year has been challenging attitudes and denouncing norms and practices that perpetuate GBV; supporting survivors of FSV by ensuring our BSP Management and its staff take necessary action to protect survivors and their children; and provide access to referral pathways under the Bel isi PNG Program," added Head of Support Services, Alicia Sahib, who also chairs the BSP PNG's Family Sexual Violence Action Committee.

The involvement of all stakeholders in the mobilisation against violence against women, especially in the current context of the COVID19 pandemic, is essential. Women need to work in a place where they feel safe, respected and valued, where managers and CEOs support them, which enables them to be productive at their workplace without fear. BSP is making this necessary investment to create a gender equitable workforce.

BSP will conduct awareness about Gender Based Violence (GBV) and Family and Sexual Violence issues commencing on 25th November, 2021, (The International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women) and ending on 10th December, 2021 (Human Rights Day).

Disclaimer

BSP Financial Group Ltd. published this content on 24 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2021 22:49:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
