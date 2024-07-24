GDP growth forecasts for Fiji by the ADB and IMF vary for 2025, reflecting uncertainty. However, Fiji's strong tourism sector continues to support its economic potential. According to the RBF March Quarterly Review, Fiji's headline inflation was 4.6% in March 2024, down from 5.1% in the previous quarter but up 2.6% from March 2023. Despite this, RBF remains optimistic about Fiji's economic stability due to the slowdown in month-on-month inflation.

Solomon Islands

Solomon Islands' GDP growth is anticipated to stabilize and slow down in 2025 after the economic boost from hosting the 2023 South Pacific Games. According to the CBSI Monthly Economic Bulletin, headline inflation in the Solomon Islands has been rising since early 2024 and reached 5% by the end of Q1, driven mainly by increased imported inflation.

Samoa

According to estimates and projections from the ADB and the IMF, Samoa is expected to experience a deceleration in GDP growth heading into 2025. However, the country's tourism sector has the potential to mitigate the extent of this slowdown. At the beginning of Q1 2024, headline inflation stood at 7.9%, marking a decline from the levels of 12% in Q2 2023 and 9.1% in Q3 2023.

Tonga

GDP growth estimates and projections from the ADB and the IMF indicate a decelerating trend for Tonga in 2025. According to the National Reserve Bank of Tonga, headline inflation stood at 3.2% at the end of Q1 2024, which increased to 4.6% by April 2024. This rise was primarily driven by imported inflation, including higher prices for fuel, imported food items, and alcoholic beverages.

Vanuatu

Vanuatu's stronger growth in 2025 is driven by recovery efforts following twin cyclones. These disasters disrupted supply networks, compounded by higher fuel prices due to the Russian-Ukraine conflict, leading to 13.5% inflation in 2023. Responding to these inflation levels, the RBV tightened monetary policy by increasing the Statutory Reserve Deposit to 5.5% from January 1, 2024. The RBV also reported a 2.7% decrease in average fuel prices, easing imported inflation pressures.

Cook Islands

In 2024, the Cook Islands' GDP growth is forecasted at 9.1%, down from the robust 13.3% in 2022, driven by infrastructural projects on Rarotonga and outer islands. Despite pandemic-related delays, tourism and ongoing infrastructural investments are expected to drive economic expansion this year and next. Inflation in the Cook Islands spiked to 13.2% in 2023 from 3.6% in 2022 but is projected to decrease to 3.6% in 2024 as prices stabilize.

Source: ADB Asian Development Outlook-April 2024, IMF World Economic Outlook-April 2024, BSP Pacific Market's Central Banks