  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. BSP Financial Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BFL   PG000A2PEAQ9

BSP FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED

(BFL)
Summary 
Summary

BSP Financial : Reaffirms Support for Operation Open Heart

08/02/2021 | 01:52am EDT
Monday, August 2, 2021

In the bid to giving cardiac patients in PNG a new chance at life, BSP Financial Group Limited (BSP) continues to stand firm in supporting the Operation Open Heart's (OOH) Training and Development program with a cheque of K100, 000.

The OOH program focusses on upskilling and building a sustainable way for PNG national doctors to become suitably qualified Cardiac Surgeons to provide lifesaving surgeries.

Encouragingly, the program equips doctors to providing professional Heart Medical Treatments to those who are unable to access these services due to the limitations of the health care system including yearly Open Heart Surgery and Screening.

BSP Area Manager for NCD, Dennis Lamus when presenting the cheque to OOH said, 'The bank has been supporting the worthy cause for over 20 years and our continued support places emphasis on the organization's drive to invest in professional development of this nation.'

'Supporting a lifesaving profession like the OOH enhances a nation's health system and wellbeing. It also enforces the ability to allocate local human resources efficiently in a country where health needs are the greatest,' stressed Lamus.

Operation Open Heart Coordinator and Deputy Chairlady of Port Moresby General Hospital Board, Kathy Johnson said, 'Without the tremendous support of corporate organizations, OOH will not be a success. And especially for BSP, it is wonderful to see that our people's bank continues to bank in the lives of its people.'

'This program is all about building capacity and capabilities of our PNG doctors, enabling them to develop skills and knowledge. We acknowledge that with skilled professional doctors and surgeon, many lives will be saved,' said Kathy.

BSP has not only been a strong supporter of the OOH, but also a contributor to other causes that are essential to health and wellbeing of the community through our community projects such as renovation to Health centers, supplying equipment's and machineries and sanitation needs of healthcare facilities.

Operation Open Heart is a worthy cause that has given over a thousand Papua New Guineans a second chance at life through corrective heart surgery. To date BSP has spent over K2million since its support in 2000.

Disclaimer

BSP Financial Group Ltd. published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2021 05:51:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
