    BFL   PG000A2PEAQ9

BSP FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED

(BFL)
BSP Financial : Saturday Banking for ‘Back-to-School' needs

01/20/2022 | 12:26am EST
Thursday, January 20, 2022

With less than 2 weeks to go before the 2022 academic year starts, BSP Financial Group Limited (BSP) will recommence its half-day Saturday Banking services starting this Saturday 22nd January, 2022, for school and tertiary intuition fee related deposits.

According to BSP's Deputy General Manager for Retail - Sales and Customer Service Delivery, Peter Komon, parents and guardians who are unable to pay school or tertiary institution fees including project fees during the weekdays have the opportunity to visit respective BSP branches that will be open for Saturday Banking starting this Saturday.

"Sixteen (16) selected branches in main centres around the country, including Banz Hybrid Sub-Branch will open their doors for the next six (6) Saturdays, commencing 22nd January to 26th February, 2022, from 9am to 1pm.

These branches are; Alotau, Goroka, Kimbe, Kiunga, Kokopo, Kundiawa, Lae Top Town, Madang, Popondetta, Tari, Wabag, Waigani Banking Centre, Wewak, Buka, Mt Hagen Branch and Banz Hybrid Sub-Branch.

"BSP staff in these branches will serve customers for school and tertiary institution fee deposits and school fee-related Personal Loan applications," Mr Komon said.

"BSP understands the stress that comes with financing your back-to-school needs and therefore we are here to help. In the past, Saturday Banking was restricted to School Fee Deposits only but this year we will include Personal Loan applications. This would assist reduce traffic into the branches for 'back-to-school' related banking," He said.

File picture of a Parent making school Fee deposit at BSP Alotau Branch.

School Fee Payment service is also available through BSP Mobile Banking *131#. BSP offers schools and institutions the ability to accept instant school fee payment from parents and guardians through BSP Mobile Banking *131#. Payments are only accepted through schools that are registered as BSP Mobile Merchants. Each school is issued a School Code that allows parents and students to reference when making school fee payments via BSP Mobile Banking *131#. The full list of registered schools is on the BSP website www.bsp.com.pg

"We encourage our customers to use BSP Mobile Banking to pay school fees directly to the schools at the comfort of their home or office. Alternatively, customers can use BSP Internet Banking to pay fees directly to these schools", Mr Komon added.

Disclaimer

BSP Financial Group Ltd. published this content on 20 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2022 05:25:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
