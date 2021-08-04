BSP Financial : St John Ambulance – Convenience that matters

Wednesday, August 4, 2021

St John Ambulance has partnered with BSP to offer payment options via BSP Mobile Banking *131# to offer customers efficient and convenient services.

Making an impactful difference in Papua New Guinea (PNG) since 1957, St. John Ambulance is a charity and statutory organisation engaged and partly-funded by the government of PNG. St John has ambulance stations in Port Moresby, Baruni, Waigani, Lae, Kokopo, Kundiawa and Central Province.

St John Ambulance is committed to ensuring all people have access to immediate assistance in times of injury or serious illness.

'We are proud to provide the nation's primary emergency ambulance service, and to help people access essential health care. The ambulance service covers a population of 3 - 5 million people and responds to over 12,000 emergency calls for help each year', Mathew Cannon - CEO St John Ambulance.

The St John ambulance service is entirely FREE for a person suffering a serious life-threatening emergency. But, when people call for minor health problems, or transport to a private hospital, we ask them to pay a very small fee - usually from PGK 40. This part-fee covers a very small portion of the real cost to St John for providing the emergency service, beyond what the government grant to St John affords.

Mr Cannon further added that 'As a BSP Mobile Merchant, we offer patients, guardians and clients the option to pay for services using a mobile phone through BSP Mobile Banking *131#. You can be physically present in Port Moresby and still be able to make instant payment using your for urgent care of a loved one in Kundiawa'.

You can pay for ambulance services, first aid kits, first aid courses, and also make donations using BSP Mobile Banking *131#.

Simply dial *131#, select 'payments' followed by 'mobile merchants', enter the merchant code (809901 - St. John Ambulance Merchant Code) and follow the prompts to complete payment. A receipt is generated automatically to the Mobile Merchant and the customer once payment is successful.

'Regardless of industry type, size, value and volume of payments, BSP Mobile Banking Merchants is a wholesome payment solution convenient for customers and merchants. Merchants can sign up for FREE to offer this service to their customers', Nuni Kulu - Digital General Manager.

St John Ambulance is PNG's primary emergency health service, and they're the first such provider to be on boarded as a BSP Mobile Merchant.

Small businesses, organisations, associations, corporates or government offices interested in becoming a BSP Mobile Merchant can send us an email servicebsp@bsp.com.pg or contact 3201212/70301212 for assistance.