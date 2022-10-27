BSP Financial : Vodafone on BSP Mobile Banking platform *131#

Tuesday, October 25, 2022

BSP customers who are registered Vodafone SIM Card holders can now access Mobile Banking services on BSP Mobile Banking USSD Platform *131#.

Vodafone PNG and BSP Financial Group Limited today, Tuesday 25th October, 2022, signed a partnership agreement that enables Vodafone customers to access BSP banking services through their mobile phones. BSP Mobile banking services are currently only available to Digicel and Telikom customers.

Five months on since the rollout of Vodafone SIM cards in PNG, Vodafone SIM Card holders can register and access BSP's Mobile Banking Services - Check Balance, Transfer Funds, Top-Up Mobile Credits, Purchase EasiPay Top Up, School Fee and Airline Ticket Payments and other banking services including paying for water bills, NCDC services and Mobile Merchant retailers.

BSP Deputy General Manager for Retail Peter Komon said BSP is delighted to extend this partnership to Vodafone by offering BSP Mobile Banking's convenient banking and payment platform to Vodafone customers. "BSP has over 482,000 Mobile Banking users. In 2021 it reached over 110million financial transactions, conducted on our BSP Mobile Banking platform and we are proud to be part of the digital transformation," he said.

(L-R) BSP Retail Deputy GM Peter Komon addressing the media during the launch of Vodafone on BSP's Mobile Banking USSD Platform at the BSP Waigani Head Office.

"Our market is transitioning to digital and self-service banking practices. This is reflective in year on year growth of 90% of customer transactions being processed via Digital channels. It is a positive reflection of the growing appetite for online and mobile payments and increased customer demand. We see the progressive increase in real-time digital transaction volumes from our customers and see a growing need for seamless and instant reconciliation of transactional data for straight-through processing to clients' accounting systems," Mr Komon added.

Vodafone PR & Sponsorship Manager Charmaine Torobert says, "With this new partnership, both Vodafone and BSP customers will be able to leverage BSP services on the Vodafone network and Vodafone customers will be able to access mobile services and offerings via their BSP accounts. Vodafone is also in the process of providing mobile money services in PNG, which will be a game changer in the near future."

Ms Torobert further added that Partnerships with banks such as BSP will help drive financial inclusion efforts in PNG and provide financial services to rural PNG. Together, the partnership between Vodafone and BSP will aid in connecting the unconnected and bank the unbanked.

BSP is happy to have Vodafone onboard, a telecommunications company that boasts a customer base of 300,000 active subscribers and has been operating in Papua New Guinea for the last five months since its official launch on 21st of April 2022. Currently, the Vodafone network live coverage is in NCD, Central, Morobe, Eastern Highlands, Western Highlands, Chimbu, Jiwaka, East Sepik and Madang Province, with Vanimo and Alotau going live by the end of this month. Ongoing network expansion is currently underway with coverage of the NGI region pegged to be complete by the end of this year and coverage of all the 22 provinces to be completed by the end of March next year.