  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. BSP Financial Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BFL   PG000A2PEAQ9

BSP FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED

(BFL)
News 
Summary

BSP Financial : assists WeCare Foundation kids

12/21/2021 | 11:13pm EST
Wednesday, December 22, 2021

Smiles and laughter was the scene at the BSP Waigani Head Office as children from WeCare Foundation excitedly receive early Christmas gifts donated by staff and families of BSP Financial Group.

In spreading the Christmas Cheer this festive season, BSP Waigani Head Office organised a Charity call that saw staff donate Christmas gifts, food and clothing items to support marginalised children of WeCare Foundation.

WeCare Foundation runs community based groups in settlements in Port Moresby and provides care and support to children and women. It also provides Early Childhood Learning and Education Support opportunities. Founded in 2002; it operates out of Hohola in Port Moresby.

BSP Retail Payment Support Manager & BSP Leadership Management Development Program participant Gila Ebenosi in presenting the items to the WeCare Foundation said the spirit of Christmas is about giving.

"At BSP we value people and as Christmas is a time of giving and sharing with families, we are happy to bring a smile to the less fortunate childrenBSP recognises the work WeCare Foundation does and is happy to support it through this donation," Mr Ebenosi said.

WeCare Foundation Program Manager Josephine Dromenge thanked BSP for putting a smile on the face of the children and support of food items during the festive season.

"We have schools in three settlements and have programs that we want to sustain. We cannot find words to thank BSP for the support and gifts that mean a lot for the children. Thank you for spreading the cheer with us this Christmas," Mrs Dromenge said.

BSP Financial Group Ltd. published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


