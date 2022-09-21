Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. BSP Financial Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BFL   PG000A2PEAQ9

BSP FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED

(BFL)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  11:34 2022-09-19 pm EDT
4.910 AUD   -3.73%
12:10aBSP FINANCIAL : conducts ATM information awareness session
PU
08/31BSP FINANCIAL : to Re-file Supreme Court Challenge on Additional Company Tax and Market Concentration Levy
PU
08/22BSP FINANCIAL : Shareholder And Investor Presentation_Q2-2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSP Financial : conducts ATM information awareness session

09/21/2022 | 12:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Wednesday, September 21, 2022

In an effort to create more public awareness of its ATM operations, BSP conducted an ATM information awareness session on Tuesday 20th September 2022, with members of the mainstream media in Port Moresby.

BSP Group General Manager for Retail Daniel Faunt said it was important such information be disseminated to update customers on the measures that BSP takes to ensure ATM's operate efficiently, educate BSP customers and the public and at the same time highlight issues that contribute to ATMs operation downtime.

"We have a total of 326 ATMs across the country. Over the long weekend, we had teams on standby attending to ATMs that were unavailable. At any given time, BSP maintains an uptime at 85 percent of ATMs in operation. We aim to achieve 90 percent ATM uptime but as always we strive to do better," Mr Faunt said.

"In addition to internally managed issues such as ATM monitoring adequacy, support staff resourcing and software upgrades, there are three main contributing factors to ATM outage or downtime - Power and telecommunication issues, quality of bank notes and card user care. ATM's are complex, expensive devices and require considerable time effort and resources to manage across the entire BSP network which spans every province in PNG.

BSP Group GM for Retail Daniel Faunt and BSP Payment Switch Channel Support Officer Japhet Warus explain components and functions of ATM.

"Customers are encouraged to adopt digital banking options and move away from using cash. If a customer require cash, they can also utilize BSPs more than 9000 EFTPOS terminals for cashback and over 300 Cash Agencies across PNG that assist with Withdrawals, Deposits and Funds Transfers, "Mr Faunt added.

BSP Deputy Chief Operating Officer with Operations and IT - Guy Thomas said BSP has a team that monitors ATM processing 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Mr Thomas added that these teams constantly fix ATMs remotely by resetting them, or physically visit the sites when required for a mechanical issue with any of the hardware componentry.

We refill cash every day at most machines, so the issue is usually mechanical, such as bank notes getting jammed and software failure rather than actually be empty from cash. We are also replacing all the ATMS over the next 18 months with new machines, 120 machines have just been delivered to us, and will be installed once the software testing is completed."

"BSP customers who have issues can contact BSP Call Centre on 70301212 or 3201212 to report their issues and our team can assist, said Mr Thomas.

Demonstrations on how an ATM operates, its components and functions were highlighted to the press.

Members of the media were also taken to the bank's Cash Distribution Centre as part of the information awareness session.

They were also offered workplace banking services and the opportunity to update their customer details after the ATM information session.

Disclaimer

BSP Financial Group Ltd. published this content on 21 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2022 04:09:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BSP FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
12:10aBSP FINANCIAL : conducts ATM information awareness session
PU
08/31BSP FINANCIAL : to Re-file Supreme Court Challenge on Additional Company Tax and Market Co..
PU
08/22BSP FINANCIAL : Shareholder And Investor Presentation_Q2-2022
PU
08/17BSP FINANCIAL : PNGX Form 4B June 2022
PU
08/17BSP FINANCIAL : 2022 Appendix 4D
PU
08/17BSP FINANCIAL : Half-Year 2022 Financial Statements
PU
08/16BSP FINANCIAL : continues to deliver strong underlying financial results in the first-half..
PU
08/16BSP Financial Group Limited Announces Interim Dividend for 2022, Payable on 14 October ..
CI
08/16BSP Financial Group Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2..
CI
07/19BSP FINANCIAL : Reopening of Porgera - a catalyst for continued economic growth
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 415 M 687 M 687 M
Net income 2021 1 075 M 306 M 306 M
Net cash 2021 4 063 M 1 156 M 1 156 M
P/E ratio 2021 1,86x
Yield 2021 40,5%
Capitalization 5 397 M 1 536 M 1 536 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 4 194
Free-Float 47,2%
Chart BSP FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSP Financial Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Robin Fleming Deputy Group CEO & Chief Risk Officer
Ronesh Dayal Deputy Chief Financial Officer
Kostas Goerge Constantinou Director
Frank van der Poll Deputy Group Chief Operating Officer
Vandhna Narayan Group Head-Compliance & AML
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSP FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED14.99%1 596
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.85%347 683
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-23.20%278 742
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-11.59%211 567
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-9.52%168 108
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.96%151 571