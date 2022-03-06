Log in
    BFL   PG000A2PEAQ9

BSP FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED

(BFL)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  03/22 06:00:02 pm
5.92 AUD   -0.34%
BSP Financial : opens upgraded Palmalmal Branch in Pomio

03/06/2022
Friday, March 4, 2022

In demonstrating its continued commitment to improving traditional branch-based services to customers in every province in PNG, the upgraded BSP Palmalmal Hybrid Branch in the Pomio District of East New Britain Province was opened on Friday 4th March, 2022.

BSP Financial Group Limited established the sub branch in Palmalmal in 2012 to service an estimated 100,000 people (then) in the Pomio District who would otherwise have to travel to Kokopo and Rabaul by air or sea to access banking services.

BSP Group General Manager for Retail Daniel Faunt said the sub branch provide only a limited service due primarily to unreliable telecommunication infrastructure. "We upgraded the sub branch into a Hybrid Branch at a cost of over K2 million which will essentially improve our communication and systems to enable us to offer more services to the people of Pomio. These services include the continued provision of basic banking services such as account opening, deposit and withdrawal services as well as access to other bank products including the ability for businesses in Pomio to access bank services. The new branch is a larger modern building and will have more staff to serve customers.

LEFT: Pomio MP Elias Kapavore and BSP Group CEO Robin Fleming at the opening of BSP Palmalmal Hybrid Branch on Friday 4th March, 2022. RIGHT: BSP Group CEO Robin Fleming speaking at the opening of the upgraded BSP Palmalmal Hybrid Branch on Friday 4th March, 2022.

"The upgraded BSP Palmalmal Branch will be a relief to the people in the district as our personal and business customers will be able to save considerable time and money of traveling to Kokopo as the service is now at their doorstep. SMEs, churches, schools, Family Groups and Personal Banking customers will all benefit from the bigger facility," Mr Faunt added.

BSP Group CEO Robin Fleming, who was also present at the opening, said such upgrade shows that BSP is not just a financial institution but also a people and community bank. A similar upgrade is in progress for the Telefomin sub-branch.

"We are the only bank that services Pomio District and 21 other locations around PNG. BSP is also the only bank servicing Kerevat and Rabaul. We remain committed to expanding, upgrading and improving our services around the country. Evidence of these are; the recent opening of our branches in Koroba and Namatanai, re-opening of the Kerema Sub-Branch as well as new branches under construction in Eriku in Lae, Dobel in Mt Hagen, Maprik upgrade and conversion to full branch later in 2022. This also inlcudes an expansion and dedicated Lending Centre at Boroko," Mr Fleming added.

BSP Group General Manager for Retail Daniel Faunt, Pomio MP Elias Kapavore and BSP Group CEO Robin Fleming inside the new Palmalmal Branch banking chambers.

Disclaimer

BSP Financial Group Ltd. published this content on 04 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2022 22:58:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
