BSQUARE Corporation(NasdaqCM:BSQR) dropped from S&P TMI Index

Bsquare Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices. The Company's segments include Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It specializes in device operating system (OS) image development and configuration, device software development and testing. It offers a suite of software, tools, and services to its customers that are packaged based on technical and business requirements, such as embedded OS and system software sales and support, OS configuration services, device management solutions, and Internet of things (IoT) and fleet transition services. Its embedded OS and system software sales and support provide license compliance services, technical support, and manufacturing support. Its OS configuration services offers a suite of services to help customers specify and configure the OS software (Windows IoT, Linux, and Android) for their device based on their hardware configuration, application software, and security policies.

