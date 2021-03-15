Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  BSQUARE Corporation    BSQR

BSQUARE CORPORATION

(BSQR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSQUARE : What's Changing with Windows 10 IoT Enterprise in 2021?

03/15/2021 | 06:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
What's Changing with Windows 10 IoT Enterprise in 2021? News about LTSC and vNext

March 15, 2021

Recently, Microsoft made two big announcements about the future of Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSC (Long Term Servicing Channel).

First, Microsoft is changing the terms for Windows 10 Client LTSC (not the IoT version) from a 10-year to a 5-year lifecycle. Windows 10 IoT Enterprise will maintain a 10-year lifecycle.

Second, the next version of Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSC, currently referred to as Windows 10 IoT vNext, will be available sometime in the second half of 2021.

Whether you're considering choosing the vNext version of Windows 10 IoT Enterprise as your IoT OS or still have a few years on your current version of Windows 10 IoT Enterprise, it's important to understand what these changes mean and how they could affect you.

As an Authorized Microsoft Distributor, Bsquare is also available to answer any of your questions. Feel free to contact one of our experts, or read more.

What is changing with Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSC?

Microsoft is acknowledging that the needs and lifecycles of embedded devices are different from regular laptops and workstations. The upcoming version of Window 10 Enterprise LTSC, commonly used on laptop and desktop computers, will be offered as a 5-year lifecycle, rather than a 10-year lifecycle, which is what was offered for previous versions.

Embedded devices are generally deployed for a longer term and require a longer support commitment. So Windows 10 IoT Enterprise and Windows Server IoT 2019 will continue to offer the full 10-year lifecycle, even with the new OS release in the fall. (Wondering about End of Service dates in general? Explore our overview of EOS dates for Windows IoT and embedded products.)

'We're glad that Microsoft recognizes the longer support needs that our OEM customers and their fixed-purpose devices require,' says Tim Shaw, Director of Business Development at Bsquare. 'This just underscores that Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSC is the right solution for IoT devices and systems. Manufacturers can feel secure that their OS will remain patched and supported for a full decade.'

As details about the new version of Windows 10 IoT Enterprise vNext are released, we'll keep you posted. We know that this version will be further optimized for IoT workloads and will offer a reduced footprint to keep your BOM costs lower. At the recent Microsoft Ignite conference, the IoT team announced a number of ways they're paving the way for widespread IoT adoption.

What is an LTSC?

Long-Term Servicing Channel isn't just a reference to the amount of time customers get support. LTSC is designed to be used only with single-use, purpose-built devices. With LTSC support, Microsoft removes Windows Store from the installation.

This is different from the SAC (Semi-Annual Channel), which is designed for general-purpose devices. Releases are supported for 18 months, with optional feature updates every six months, and it includes Windows Store, Cortana, and other consumer-facing applications not included in LTSC.

For more information, visit our blog post explaining these and other common Windows IoT licensing acronyms.

Whether you're planning on getting a Windows IoT license soon, or already have one, you can contact Bsquare to get started.

Share this:

Disclaimer

BSQUARE Corporation published this content on 15 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2021 22:41:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BSQUARE CORPORATION
06:42pBSQUARE  : What's Changing with Windows 10 IoT Enterprise in 2021?
PU
03/10THE BSQUARE SPLENDID IOT SUPPER : Bringing IoT Talent to the Table
PU
03/04BSQUARE  : Corporation Schedules Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
PR
02/16BSQUARE  : What is Azure IoT EFLOW?
PU
01/29BSQUARE  : Industry 4.0 and the Advantages of Edge Computing
PU
01/29BSQUARE  : IoT Resources We're Reading (and Watching!) in 2021
PU
01/15BSQUARE CORP /WA  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Stateme..
AQ
2020BSQUARE  : WA Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
2020BSQUARE CORP /WA  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
2020BSQUARE : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 59,3 M - -
Net income 2019 -9,18 M - -
Net cash 2019 8,00 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -1,95x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 79,1 M 79,1 M -
EV / Sales 2018 0,05x
EV / Sales 2019 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 75
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart BSQUARE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
BSQUARE Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSQUARE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ralph C. Derrickson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher Wheaton Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Andrew Stanley Guy Harries Chairman
Matthew Inglis Vice President-Engineering
Lisa Abbott Director-Business Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BSQUARE CORPORATION293.42%62
MICROSOFT CORPORATION5.99%1 778 077
SEA LIMITED18.06%120 299
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.2.69%101 108
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-1.97%57 329
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE4.21%54 119
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ