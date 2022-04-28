Log in
Bsquare Corporation Schedules First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

04/28/2022 | 04:46pm EDT
SEATTLE, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bsquare Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter, ending March 31, 2022, after the close of regular market trading on May 12, 2022. A conference call will follow at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time).

To participate in the call dial 1-888-256-1007 or 1-856-344-9299 for international callers and reference "Bsquare Corporation First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call." To listen to the call via webcast visit the investor relations section of www.bsquare.com

A replay will be available for two weeks following the call by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or 1-412-317-6671 for international callers; reference pin number 8747761. A replay of the webcast of will be available at www.bsquare.com in the investor relations section.

About Bsquare Corporation

Bsquare helps companies build connected products that participate intelligently in their own security, deployment, operation, and management, allowing our customers to realize the full potential of a connected world.  We have extensive experience designing with Windows, Linux, Android, and other embedded operating systems and now operate IoT networks ranging in size from 50,000 to more than 1 million devices for our customers. Our technology is powering devices that help people be productive, enhance quality of life, and preserve the resources of our planet. Bsquare serves a global customer base from offices in Seattle, WA, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.bsquare.com.

Contact

Bsquare
Chris Wheaton, CFO/COO
Bsquare Corporation
+1 425.519.5900
investorrelations@bsquare.com

BSQUARE, the BSQUARE Logo is a trademark of BSQUARE Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. Other names and brands herein may be trademarks of others.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bsquare-corporation-schedules-first-quarter-2022-earnings-conference-call-301535833.html

SOURCE Bsquare


© PRNewswire 2022
