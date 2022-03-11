Bsquare : and Intel collaborate to make connected devices smarter, seek companies to partner for proof of concept

By Matthew Inglis March 11, 2022

After months of close collaboration with systems engineers at Intel, we have announced the availability of SquareOne enhanced with Intel's vPro® technology. Early customers can begin exploring the functionality on their devices today. Bsquare will be launching an integrated version of the combined technologies with a new SquareOne release in May.

The inclusion of Intel vPro Active Management Technology makes SquareOne, our secure device management system, one of the most comprehensive tools on the market. Together they will enable customers to remotely power down devices, even in the event of an operating system failure, and to completely shut down a compromised device until security is restored.

We believe devices must participate intelligently in their deployment, management, and ongoing operation, and that belief led us to launch our secure device management system last year. SquareOne already offers greater operational flexibility and stronger device coordination for customers, leading to dramatically reduced costs, less downtime, and increased security for the companies they serve.

Integrating Intel vPro will extend the functionality of SquareOne to bring greater value to our customers by offering:

Out-of-band management: If a device driver in a connected-device operating system fails, say for the monitors at the airport, you see the blue screen of death instead of baggage claim information. There is nothing that can be done from normal application software to fix this. A technician must go in person to restart the underlying device, a slow and costly task. SquareOne enhanced with Intel vPro means routine maintenance and simple support tasks such as restarting a device can be handled remotely via out-of-band communication with the Intel vPro subsystem.

Unrivaled security: In case of a security breach, SquareOne allow you to immediately isolate and quarantine the offending device. Intel vPro Active Management Technology goes one step further and completely cuts off the device from the internet or any internal network, and then allows users to repair and protect networked computing devices remotely.

Intel chip sets with vPro functionality already power many of the connected devices our customers manufacture, from cash registers for grocery stores to interactive kiosks for hotels, and even those display devices in airports. By tapping into SquareOne, customers can easily activate and manage this remote capability as part of a fully integrated and cost-effective device management system.

We are currently working with companies to pressure test the technology before officially launching into the market. We hope to identify additional select, innovative organizations to help with proof of concept, ideally in the retail or hospitality industries.

If you are a connected-device maker with an eye to the future, you can be involved in developing the most worry-free offering for your customers.