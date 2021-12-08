Log in
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
Summary

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust : Consent letter of issuer's legal counsel

12/08/2021 | 05:42pm EST
Disclaimer

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 08 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2021 22:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 119 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 518 M 518 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,35x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,56x
Nbr of Employees 210
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart BSR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Duration : Period :
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
John S. Bailey Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Trustee
Blake F. Brazeal Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
Daniel Oberste Co-President & Chief Investment Officer
Susan R. Koehn Chief Financial Officer
Neil J. Labatte Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST45.30%518
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.50.36%33 654
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL45.33%32 308
INVITATION HOMES INC.43.64%25 458
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITIES, INC.63.73%24 756
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.30.96%23 878