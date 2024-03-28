EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL AT 4:15 EASTERN TODAY

BT Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTBD and BTBDW), announced it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2023 results after market close today Thursday, March 28th. The Company will also host a conference call today to discuss the results at 4:15 p.m. ET.

Participants may join the conference call by dialing 1-877-344-8082 (United States) or 1-213-992-4618 (international). A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on BT Brands, Inc website at www.itsburgertime.com.

About BT Brands Inc.: BT Brands, Inc. (BTBD and BTBDW) owns and operates a fast-food restaurant chain called Burger Time with locations in North and South Dakota and Minnesota and Pie In The Sky Coffee and Bakery in Woods Hole, Massachusetts, the Village Bier Garten in Cocoa, Florida, and Keegan’s Seafood Grille near Clearwater, Florida. BT Brands is seeking acquisitions within the restaurant industry.

