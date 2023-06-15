Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BT Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BT.A   GB0030913577

BT GROUP PLC

(BT.A)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:30:00 2023-06-15 am EDT
134.85 GBX   -1.43%
11:06aBt : Annual Report 2023 - accessible version
PU
07:30aBT Group accelerates cloud transformation, passing key industry assessment
AQ
06/14Redburn Downgrades BT Group to Neutral from Buy
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BT : Annual Report 2023 - accessible version

06/15/2023 | 11:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Document user guide

BT Annual Report

Welcome to the BT Annual Report 2023.

In this accessible PDF you can do many things to help you easily access the information that you want, whether that's printing, searching for a specific item or going directly to another page, section or website. These are explained below.

Document controls

Use the document controls located at the side of each page to help you navigate through this report.

Search

Print

Go to contents

Back one page

Forward one page

Fast link to previous pages viewed

Links within this document

Throughout this report there are links to pages, and web addresses for additional information.

Reference to another page in the report

Reference to further reading online

We

Connect

For

Good

Much done, much more to do

BT Group plc Annual Report 2023

BT Group plc Annual Report 2023

We're BT Group

We continue to invest in the UK's digital infrastructure, to connect millions of people and generate growth, productivity and innovation.

Despite the challenging economic backdrop, the transformation of

BT Group continues for the benefit of our stakeholders. We're working hard to create a better future for everyone. We're delivering on our strategy but there is still more to do.

BT Group is one of the world's leading

connectivity services providers. The

solutions we sell are integral to modern

lives, businesses and communities

in the UK and across the world. We

support millions of customers across

c. 180 countries and employ over

99,000 brilliant colleagues.

We manage some of the UK's best-

known brands too. As the oldest

telecommunications company in the world,

we've been at the forefront of technology

Visit our online annual

innovation and progress for over 175 years.

review and see how we're

We've seen a lot of change over that time,

connecting for good

and today the solutions we offer have never

bt.com/annualreview

been more important to our customers.

Revenue

£20.7bn(1)%

(FY22: £20.9bn)

Profit before tax

£1.7bn(12)%

(FY22: £2.0bn)

Adjusteda EBITDA

£7.9bn5%

(FY22: £7.6bn)

Cash flow from operating activities

£6.7bn14%

(FY22: £5.9bn)

Normalised free cash flowb

£1.3bn(5)%

(FY22: £1.4bn)

Basic earnings per share

19.4p50%

(FY22: 12.9p)

Capital expenditure

£5.1bn(4)%

(FY22: £5.3bn)

  1. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as the group profit or loss before specific items, net finance expense, taxation, depreciation and amortisation and share of post tax profits or losses of associates and joint ventures. See page 234.
  2. Normalised free cash flow as defined on page 234.

Strategic report

001

Contents

Strategic report

A message from our Chairman

2

A message from our Chief Executive

4

Executive Committee

8

Our business model

10

Key trends influencing us

14

Our strategic framework

16

Progress against our strategic framework

18

Our people

32

Our Manifesto

36

Our stakeholders

40

Non-financial information

46

Our key performance indicators (KPIs)

48

Group performance

50

Regulatory update

58

A letter from the Chair of Openreach

60

Risk management

61

Our principal risks and uncertainties

63

Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures

71

Viability statement

81

Corporate governance report

83

Financial statements

137

Additional information

233

This Strategic report was approved by the Board on 17 May 2023.

By order of the Board. Adam Crozier

Chairman

17 May 2023

Please see the cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements on page 236.

Pages 1 to 82 form the Strategic report. It includes our business model, progress against our strategic framework, our key performance indicators, group performance and our principal risks and uncertainties.

The Corporate governance report on pages 83 to 136forms the Report of the Directors and includes the

Report on directors' remuneration.

In this document, references to 'BT Group' and 'the group' are to BT Group plc comprising its subsidiaries, customer- facing units and internal corporate units. A reference to a year expressed as FY23 is to the financial year ended 31 March 2023; FY22 is to the financial year ended

31 March 2022 and so on.

Look out for these throughout the report

Reference to another

Reference to further

page in the report

reading online

002

BT Group plc Annual Report 2023

A message from our Chairman

£24bn

A report into our national and regional economic impact in the UK1 (FY22) estimated that our activities provide a £24bn boost to the economy every year

Resilience enabling

  1. national mission

Disclaimer

BT Group plc published this content on 15 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2023 15:05:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BT GROUP PLC
11:06aBt : Annual Report 2023 - accessible version
PU
07:30aBT Group accelerates cloud transformation, passing key industry assessment
AQ
06/14Redburn Downgrades BT Group to Neutral from Buy
MT
06/14Vodafone and CK Hutchinson's Three Agree to Merge UK Businesses -- Update
DJ
06/14Vodafone, Hutchison UK merger to create country's largest mobile operator
RE
06/14Vodafone and CK Hutchison unveil mega UK mobile merger
AN
06/14UBS raises Wizz Air to 'buy'
AN
06/13Fitch Rates BT Group's Prospective Hybrid 'BB+(EXP)'
AQ
06/12Recession risks still loom for markets calmer after banking turmoil
RE
06/09Bt : looks to circular networks in sustainability drive
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BT GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2024 20 755 M 26 347 M 26 347 M
Net income 2024 1 551 M 1 969 M 1 969 M
Net Debt 2024 19 964 M 25 343 M 25 343 M
P/E ratio 2024 9,02x
Yield 2024 5,65%
Capitalization 13 323 M 16 913 M 16 913 M
EV / Sales 2024 1,60x
EV / Sales 2025 1,62x
Nbr of Employees 97 100
Free-Float 69,5%
Chart BT GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
BT Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BT GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 136,80 GBX
Average target price 192,12 GBX
Spread / Average Target 40,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philip Eric Rene Jansen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Simon Jonathan Lowth Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Adam Alexander Crozier Chairman
Howard Watson Chief Technology Officer
Chris Bilton Director-Research & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BT GROUP PLC22.09%16 913
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED22.51%177 910
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-9.95%150 209
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG2.70%103 285
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION8.96%100 300
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED26.06%72 564
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer