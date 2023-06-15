BT : Annual Report 2023 - accessible version

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as the group profit or loss before specific items, net finance expense, taxation, depreciation and amortisation and share of post tax profits or losses of associates and joint ventures. See

Strategic report 001 Contents Strategic report A message from our Chairman 2 A message from our Chief Executive 4 Executive Committee 8 Our business model 10 Key trends influencing us 14 Our strategic framework 16 Progress against our strategic framework 18 Our people 32 Our Manifesto 36 Our stakeholders 40 Non-financial information 46 Our key performance indicators (KPIs) 48 Group performance 50 Regulatory update 58 A letter from the Chair of Openreach 60 Risk management 61 Our principal risks and uncertainties 63 Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures 71 Viability statement 81 Corporate governance report 83 Financial statements 137 Additional information 233

cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements on page 236

In this document, references to 'BT Group' and 'the group' are to BT Group plc comprising its subsidiaries, customer- facing units and internal corporate units. A reference to a year expressed as FY23 is to the financial year ended 31 March 2023; FY22 is to the financial year ended

31 March 2022 and so on.

