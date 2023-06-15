BT : Annual Report 2023 - accessible version

In this accessible PDF you can do many things to help you easily access the information that you want, whether that's printing, searching for a specific item or going directly to another page, section or website. These are explained below.
We
Connect
For
Good
Much done, much more to do
BT Group plc Annual Report 2023
BT Group plc Annual Report 2023
We're BT Group
We continue to invest in the UK's digital infrastructure, to connect millions of people and generate growth, productivity and innovation.
Despite the challenging economic backdrop, the transformation of
BT Group continues for the benefit of our stakeholders. We're working hard to create a better future for everyone. We're delivering on our strategy but there is still more to do.
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as the group profit or loss before specific items, net finance expense, taxation, depreciation and amortisation and share of post tax profits or losses of associates and joint ventures. Seepage 234.
Normalised free cash flow as defined onpage 234.
Strategic report
Contents
Strategic report
A message from our Chairman
2
A message from our Chief Executive
4
Executive Committee
8
Our business model
10
Key trends influencing us
14
Our strategic framework
16
Progress against our strategic framework
18
Our people
32
Our Manifesto
36
Our stakeholders
40
Non-financial information
46
Our key performance indicators (KPIs)
48
Group performance
50
Regulatory update
58
A letter from the Chair of Openreach
60
Risk management
61
Our principal risks and uncertainties
63
Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures
71
Viability statement
81
Corporate governance report
83
Financial statements
137
Additional information
233
This Strategic report was approved by the Board on 17 May 2023.
By order of the Board. Adam Crozier
Chairman
17 May 2023
Please see the cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements onpage 236.
Pages 1 to 82 form the Strategic report. It includes our business model, progress against our strategic framework, our key performance indicators, group performance and our principal risks and uncertainties.
The Corporate governance report onpages 83 to 136forms the Report of the Directors and includes the
Report on directors' remuneration.
In this document, references to 'BT Group' and 'the group' are to BT Group plc comprising its subsidiaries, customer- facing units and internal corporate units. A reference to a year expressed as FY23 is to the financial year ended 31 March 2023; FY22 is to the financial year ended
31 March 2022 and so on.
BT Group plc Annual Report 2023
A message from our Chairman
£24bn
A report into our national and regional economic impact in the UK1 (FY22) estimated that our activities provide a £24bn boost to the economy every year