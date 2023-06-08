BT : Form of proxy

The BT Group plc 2023 Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held at The Vox Conference Venue, Resorts World, Birmingham B40 1PU on Thursday 13 July 2023 at 2:00pm. The 2023 AGM will be a combined online and physical meeting (hybrid meeting). For the best experience, shareholders are therefore encouraged to attend the AGM online by logging on to web.lumiagm.com/199-324-167 Details of how to join online, ask questions and vote during the AGM are set out in the Notice of meeting 2023 at bt.com/agm, along with our Annual Report 2023, at bt.com/annualreport
If you still intend to attend the 2023 AGM in person, please bring the AGM poll card with you.
You can appoint another person (a proxy) to attend, speak, and/or vote at the AGM, whether in person, or online through the Lumi website, on your behalf. Regardless of whether or not you intend to attend the AGM in person or online, we strongly encourage you to appoint the Chair of the AGM to act as your proxy to ensure your vote is counted. Details of how to appoint a proxy are set out opposite.
You can find full details of the resolutions to be proposed for approval at the AGM, with explanatory notes, in the Notice of meeting 2023 which is available online at bt.com/agm
Please read the notes on the back of the AGM proxy card before completing it.
Our share registrar, Equiniti, must receive your online or postal proxy appointment and voting instructions by 2:00pm on Tuesday 11 July 2023 at the latest to ensure your vote is counted.
You can appoint a proxy to attend the AGM, speak, and/or vote, whether in person or online through the Lumi website, on your behalf. Your proxy does not need to be a shareholder and appointing a proxy will not prevent you from attending, speaking and voting at the AGM in person or online. Regardless of whether or not you intend to attend the AGM in person or online, we strongly encourage you to appoint the Chair of the AGM, as opposed to any other person, to act as your proxy to ensure your vote is counted (if, for instance, you or that other person are not able to attend the AGM in person or online).
The Chair of the AGM will be appointed as your proxy unless you delete the words 'Adam Crozier' or failing him the correctly appointed Chair of the AGM' and insert the name and address of your proxy in the box below.
Please submit your proxy appointment and voting instructions online (or by post) to our share registrar, Equiniti, by 2:00pm on Tuesday 11 July 2023.
I/we appoint Adam Crozier or failing him the correctly appointed Chair of the AGM
(Please leave this box blank if you have selected the Chair of the AGM. Do not insert your own name(s).)
to act as my/our proxy at this year's AGM (or any adjournment) and vote as indicated on this Card.
You can get additional proxy cards by calling our share registrar, Equiniti, on Freefone +44 (0)808 100 4141 or you can copy this Card. If you decide to appoint more than one proxy, please write against the proxy's name the number of shares they can vote as your proxy.
Please show how your proxy should vote by placing a cross in the appropriate boxes in black ink X Please mark inside the boxes.
A vote withheld is not a vote in law. We will not count a vote withheld in calculating the proportion of votes for or against a resolution.
Signature
Date:
Resolutions
For Against
With
held
1. Annual Report and Accounts
2. Report on directors' remuneration
3. Directors' Remuneration Policy
4. Final dividend
That Adam Crozier be re-elected as a director.
That Philip Jansen be re-elected as a director.
That Simon Lowth be re-elected as a director.
That Adel Al-Saleh be re-elected as a director.
That Isabel Hudson be re-elected as a director.
That Matthew Key be re-elected as a director.
That Allison Kirkby be re-elected as a director.
That Sara Weller be re-elected as a director.
That Ruth Cairnie be elected
as a director.
That Maggie Chan Jones be elected as a director.
That Steven Guggenheimer be elected as a director.
16. Auditor's reappointment
17. Auditor's remuneration
18. Authority to allot shares
Disapplicationofpre-emptionrights*
Further disapplication of pre- emption rights*
Authority to purchase own share*
Authority to call a general meeting on 14 days' notice*
23. Authority for political donations
*Special resolution
For the best experience, shareholders are encouraged to attend the 2023 AGM online by logging on to web.lumiagm.com/199-324-167
If you intend to attend the 2023 AGM in person, please tick this box.
You can also let us know via bt.com/agm or, if you are appointing a proxy online, via www.sharevote.co.uk
AGM proxy card notes
Our share registrar, Equiniti, must receive your online or postal proxy appointment and voting instructions by 2:00pm on Tuesday 11 July 2023.
BT Group plc
Annual General Meeting
Further information on how to attend, ask a question and vote at the AGM can be found in the Notice of meeting 2023 and on our website at bt.com/agm
The simplest way to appoint your proxy is online at www.sharevote.co.ukIf you want to appoint your proxy by post, complete this Card in black ink, sign and date it and then return it to Equiniti, using thereturn-addressedenvelope provided.
If you do not indicate how your proxy is to vote on a particular resolution, your proxy can decide whether, and how, you vote. Your proxy can vote, or abstain from voting, as they decide on any other business which may validly come before the AGM.
Before returning this Card, please sign and
date it, and initial any alterations. In the case of jointholders, any one of you may sign. If someone signs on your behalf, they must return with this Card the authority under which it is signed (or a copy of the authority certified by a solicitor or notary).
4. Where it is a company appointing the proxy, this Card must either be sealed, or signed by an officer of the company or an authorised attorney, and returned together with the appropriate authority or power of attorney.
If your address is outside the UK, you should reply using the return-addressed envelope provided.
If you live in a country covered by the International Business Reply Service, we have prepaid the postage on the envelope. If you live outside the countries covered by the International Business Reply Service, you will need to pay postage.
Electronic Proxy Appointment.CREST members may appoint their proxy using the CREST system.
If you are an institutional investor you may be able to appoint a proxy electronically via the Proxymity platform. Please refer to the notes in the Notice of meeting 2023 available online at bt.com/agm
BT Group EasyShare ('EasyShare') participants are able to vote at the AGM.These shares are held through Equiniti Corporate Nominees Limited ('NomineeCo'). NomineeCo has agreed that you (or any other person named jointly with you on this Card) may use this Card to instruct NomineeCo to appoint the proxy of your choice to vote at the AGM on your behalf. You can give your voting instructions online at www.sharevote.co.uk
Stop the paper. Switch to digital.
Now's the time to go fully digital with your BT Group shareholder comms.
Register for a Shareview Portfolio today:
Email notification when your shareholder documents are available
Access whenever you want, wherever you are, from any device
Secure and convenient.
Switch to digital shareholder comms
1_Visit shareview.co.uk
2_Select Register
3_Tell us who you are using your Shareholder Reference Number overleaf
BT Group plc
Annual General Meeting
At the end of the AGM we will ask you to vote on the resolutions set out, with explanatory notes, in the Notice of meeting 2023. If you did not receive that document, it's available online at bt.com/agm
It's that simple!
If you need any help, please contact our share registrar, Equiniti.
the resolutions. Only shareholders, or their appointed proxies or representatives, are entitled to attend the AGM.