By Ian Walker



BT Group said Monday that Chief Executive Philip Jansen has informed the board that he plans to step down from his role over the next year and that it has started a formal search for his replacement.

The U.K. telecommunications group said that all appropriate candidates are being considered and it expects to update the market on progress over the course of the summer.

Jansen was appointed chief executive in February 2019.

