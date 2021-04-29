Log in
BT Group Confirms Talks With Potential Partners for BT Sport

04/29/2021 | 03:34am EDT
By Adria Calatayud

BT Group PLC confirmed Thursday that it is in early discussions with some strategic partners in relation to its BT Sport business.

The confirmation from BT came after media reports indicated the company was in talks with U.S. companies Amazon.com Inc. and Walt Disney Co., as well as with sports-streaming platform DAZN, for a potential sale of a stake in the business.

BT said the discussions are being held to explore ways to generate investment, strengthen the business and help take it to the next stage in its growth.

"The discussions are confidential and may or may not lead to an outcome," BT said.

Shares in BT at 0711 GMT were up 2% at 163 pence.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayud@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-29-21 0333ET

Financials
Sales 2021 21 365 M 29 800 M 29 800 M
Net income 2021 1 520 M 2 120 M 2 120 M
Net Debt 2021 17 115 M 23 872 M 23 872 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 15 733 M 21 898 M 21 945 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,54x
EV / Sales 2022 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 105 300
Free-Float 85,9%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Philip Eric Rene Jansen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Simon Jonathan Lowth Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Jan Petrus du Plessis Chairman
Howard Watson Chief Technology & Information Officer
Iain C. Conn Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BT GROUP PLC20.87%21 898
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-4.14%233 061
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED17.19%137 315
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-1.33%127 729
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION6.96%92 103
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG6.85%91 650
