BT Group Confirms Talks With Potential Partners for BT Sport

BT Group PLC confirmed Thursday that it is in early discussions with some strategic partners in relation to its BT Sport business.

The confirmation from BT came after media reports indicated the company was in talks with U.S. companies Amazon.com Inc. and Walt Disney Co., as well as with sports-streaming platform DAZN, for a potential sale of a stake in the business.

BT said the discussions are being held to explore ways to generate investment, strengthen the business and help take it to the next stage in its growth.

"The discussions are confidential and may or may not lead to an outcome," BT said.

Shares in BT at 0711 GMT were up 2% at 163 pence.

