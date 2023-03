--BT Group PLC is planning for who will succeed current Chief Executive Philip Jansen, the Mail on Sunday reports, citing an unnamed industry source.

--Mr. Jansen has served four years as CEO at the telecoms company and planning for his successor is an open secret in the City, the Mail on Sunday says.

Full story: https://bit.ly/40AceSG

