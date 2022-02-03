Log in
    BT.A   GB0030913577

BT GROUP PLC

(BT.A)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 02/03 03:00:31 am
188.725 GBX   -3.93%
02:50aBT in exclusive talks with Discovery on sport TV joint-venture
RE
02:43aBT Group Is in Exclusive Negotiations to Create Sports JV With Discovery
DJ
02:38aBT Group Nine-Month Revenue, Pretax Profit Fell
DJ
BT Group Is in Exclusive Negotiations to Create Sports JV With Discovery

02/03/2022 | 02:43am EST
By Kyle Morris


BT Group PLC said Thursday that it has entered into exclusive negotiations with Discovery Inc. to create a sports joint venture in the U.K.

The U.K. telecommunications company said the new entity would be a 50-50 joint venture that would combine the companies' sports and entertainment offerings.

BT said it hopes to conclude exclusive discussions with Discovery early in the first quarter, with the new company operational later this year.


Write to Kyle Morris at kyle.morris@dowjones.com 

-0-

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-03-22 0242ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
BT GROUP PLC 2.00% 196.45 Delayed Quote.15.31%
DISCOVERY, INC. 1.91% 27.69 Delayed Quote.17.63%
Financials
Sales 2022 20 988 M 28 466 M 20 988 M
Net income 2022 1 427 M 1 935 M 1 427 M
Net Debt 2022 18 168 M 24 641 M 18 168 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,4x
Yield 2022 3,72%
Capitalization 19 403 M 26 316 M 19 403 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,79x
EV / Sales 2023 1,81x
Nbr of Employees 99 700
Free-Float 68,4%
Technical analysis trends BT GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 195,50 GBX
Average target price 207,84 GBX
Spread / Average Target 6,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philip Eric Rene Jansen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Simon Jonathan Lowth Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Ulrica Fearn Group Finance Director
Adam Alexander Crozier Chairman
Howard Watson Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BT GROUP PLC15.31%26 316
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS3.54%225 840
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED12.18%143 629
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-7.93%103 686
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION4.22%101 766
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG3.53%90 432