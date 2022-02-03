BT Group Nine-Month Revenue, Pretax Profit Fell

By Kyle Morris

BT Group PLC said Thursday that nine-month revenue and pretax profit fell as it experienced a delayed Covid-19 recovery and supply-chain issues.

The U.K. telecommunications company said revenue for the period to Dec. 31 was 15.68 billion pounds ($21.28 billion) compared with GBP16.06 billion a year earlier.

Pretax profit for the nine months was GBP1.54 billion compared with GBP1.59 billion a year earlier.

BT now expects adjusted revenue for fiscal 2022 to decline by around 2% on year, as a result of the continuing effect of the pandemic and supply-chain issues. All other outlook metrics remain unchanged, it said.

"BT has had a good quarter with encouraging market share performance, and we continued to make significant improvements in customer service, although revenue from our enterprise divisions was softer than we expected," Chief Executive Philip Jansen said.

