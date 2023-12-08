BT GROUP : UBS remains Sell

December 08, 2023 at 04:33 am EST Share

UBS reaffirms its 'sell' recommendation on BT Group with a price target maintained at 115 pence, representing a potential downside of 14% for the share of the UK's incumbent telecoms operator, going back on comments made by the CFO regarding Openreach.



'The sale of a stake in Openreach is unlikely. Openreach is doing well with what it can control, but broadband line losses are likely to continue and risks remain', says the broker in the summary of its note.



Copyright (c) 2023 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.

The information and analyses published by Cercle Finance are intended solely as a decision-making aid for investors. Cercle Finance cannot be held responsible, directly or indirectly, for the use of information and analyses by readers. Uninformed investors are advised to consult a professional advisor before investing. This information does not constitute an invitation to sell or a solicitation to buy.