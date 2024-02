BT Group: adjusted sales up 3% in Q3

February 01, 2024 at 04:05 am EST Share

BT Group reports adjusted sales of £5.34 billion for the 3rd quarter of its 2023 financial year (i.e. Oct-Nov-Dec), up 3% on the same period a year earlier.



At the same time, adjusted EBITDA rose by 1% to £2 billion.



BT Group chief executive Allison Kirkby says the group is 'on track to meet [its] financial targets for the year' and that BT is 'laying the foundations for future growth that will benefit customers, investors and the UK'.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.