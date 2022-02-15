BT : Home Essentials Press Release

About BT Home Essentials:

BT Home Essentials is only for eligible customers which includes those on Universal Credit and people receiving the Guarantee Credit element of Pension Credit, Jobseeker's Allowance, Income Support, and Employment and Support Allowance. Home Essentials is also available for EE and Plusnet customers. It provides an average of 36 Mbps download speeds and 700 minutes of calls for £15 a month, around half the price of a standard fibre and calls package. Alternatively, eligible customers can also opt for average speeds of 67 Mbps and unlimited calls for £20 per month. The lowest price equivalent standard BT broadband package costs £32.99 a month, with an additional £15 for our unlimited calls plan - this means BT Home Essentials customers choosing the £20 option can save over £330 a year.4

About BT Here For You Hub:

Here For You features detailed information on BT services designed to support customers who may need extra help with financial hardship, mental health conditions, critical illness, hearing and communication needs, and visual and physical impairments.

For those not comfortable going to shops customers will also find details information on Priority Fault Repair giving customers priority over standard faults by dealing with them as soon as BT can and Home Tech experts to help set up tech for them from their doorstep or in their home.

The help and tips section features everything from guides to dealing with scams, and third party account management options and Power of Attorney, along with more information on Home Essentials, BT's new industry leading social tariff available exclusively to those on Universal Credit and a range of other means-tested benefits.

For more information visit www.bt.com/help/here-for-you.

About BT:

BT Group is the UK's leading telecommunications and network provider and a leading provider of global communications services and solutions, serving customers in 180 countries. Its principal activities in the UK include the provision of fixed voice, mobile, broadband and TV (including Sport) and a range of products and services over converged fixed and mobile networks to consumer, business and public sector customers. For its global customers, BT provides managed services, security and network and IT infrastructure services to support their operations all over the world. BT consists of four customer-facing units: Consumer, Enterprise, Global and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Openreach, which provides access network services to over 650 communications provider customers who sell phone, broadband and Ethernet services to homes and businesses across the UK.

For the year ended 31 March 2021, BT Group's reported revenue was £21,331m with reported profit before taxation of £1,804m.

British Telecommunications plc is a wholly-owned subsidiary of BT Group plc and encompasses virtually all businesses and assets of the BT Group. BT Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange.

For more information, visit www.bt.com/about

About Home Start:

Home-Start is a local community network of trained volunteers and expert support helping families with young children through their challenging times. Families struggling with postnatal depression, isolation, physical health problems, bereavement and many other issues receive the support of a volunteer who will spend around two hours a week in a family's home supporting them in the ways they need. www.home-start.org.uk

