Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BT Group plc    BT.A   GB0030913577

BT GROUP PLC

(BT.A)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BT : How 5G will create a world of volumetric video

02/02/2021 | 07:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

We've known for some time now that 5G has the possibility to completely transform the parameters of what the technology industry will deliver.This next generation of networkingwillrevolutionisethe everyday connection of people and devices, enabling massive amounts of data to move at a pace we've never seen before.

At BT, we're exploring how 5G is dramatically improving industries; manufacturing, healthcare, education and logistics are just a few areas where 5G enabled technology can transform operations, boost productivity, enhance workflows and create a smart sustainable environment for our future generations.

Butwhilst a lot of focus has been placed on 5G enabled tech such as robotics, data analytics, AI and IoT, few people have heard of one particular innovation called volumetric video which is poised to dramatically impact a whole range of industries in ways we're only beginning to understand now.

What is volumetric video?

Volumetric video is a way of capturing a person, object or environment in three dimensions so that it can be seen remotely in 3D from any perspective. And, it's one of many new technologies we're experimenting with at Adastral Park, our innovation centre here at BT.

The low latency connectivity offered by 5G and paired with compute power sited at the edge of the network enables volumetrically captured objects, be that musicians performing on stage or a boxer fighting in a ring, to be seamlessly streamed to a display - and experienced in the same way our brains perceive an object moving in front of us.

In other words, volumetric video will enable live events to be streamed online at broadcast quality and in three dimensions, enabling viewers to watch the event in real-time from any angle of their choosing.

We will be able to watch live performances unfold from just a few feet away, to circle around or move in between the performers, and to experience events in real time - as if they are in our living room.

Why is it important?

Maybe just 12 months ago, it was harder to imagine such a virtual and remote world to the one we're experiencing right now. But due to the current climate triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic, we're starting to really recognise how important virtual technology is - and will continue to be - in the future.

Recently, we've all experienced what it means to live in a world powered by virtual interactions. We understand how meaningful it is, when we can't be together, for our virtual world to be as seamless and intuitive as possible.

This is especially true for business, and for how we work together remotely.

In architecture or manufacturing, for example, employees will be able to virtually gather remotely around 3D virtual models of buildings or products and be able to collaborate and make adjustments, allowing every stakeholder throughout the supply chain to react in the moment ensuring a more seamless flow through across the production process.

And think about what volumetric video could do for remote education, particularly when we're facing one of the biggest disruptions to learning for young people. Virtual classrooms using 5G enabled technology can close that divide for many children and families who are not able to access physical learning spaces and risk being disadvantaged.

Revolutionising industries

A whole range of diverse industries, from communications and entertainment to health and education, stand to benefit from this technology.

For business, small and large, volumetric video will open up new ways of collaborating, enabling virtual offices to be created - rather than colleagues communicating on a flat screen. Full-scale models can be created and shared in 3D, allowing everyone in a production line to properly assess a final product. Presentations and meetings can be held without the need to fly across the world, lowering a business' carbon footprint.

And, it's not just broadcasting and communications that will benefit from volumetric technology. Consider retail; we will be able to virtually enter a high street boutique and try on clothes to make sure they fit and look good before ordering the physical garment. We could even tour the interiors of homes for sale without entering the space itself.

In hospitals, doctors will be able to study 3D scans of a patient's body. They might be able to view a hologram of a patient's heart, helping them to form a clear diagnosis. Scientists' ability to collaborate, experiment and share research across continents will be able enriched by the creation of virtual labs, as well as the potential volumetric study of microscopic organisms, allowing them to discover new information, improve diagnosis and develop new medicines.

We are only just beginning to understand the vast potential of this technology.

Why is 5G such a key part of this new technology?

Well simply put, volumetric video needs 5G.The sheer amount of processing power required to render and display a high-resolution three dimensional image places too much pressure on even the latest smartphones. Today's mobile devices, then, would struggle to cope with the processing workrequired to stream a volumetric video.

Edge compute facilities paired with high-end graphics processors placed at the edge of the 5G network means the intensive processing is done on remote computers before then being streamed to your device over 5G with super low latency.

The innovation may still be in its infancy, but volumetric video and the associated AR and VR new technologies we are working on at Adastral Park have vast transformative potential.

The low latency and high bandwidth speed of 5G will enable us to ensure volumetric video becomes a technology we can use and gain value from every day.

There is so much to be excited about. We're on the edge of a new era of three-dimensional technology.

Disclaimer

BT Group plc published this content on 02 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2021 12:33:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BT GROUP PLC
07:34aBT : How 5G will create a world of volumetric video
PU
02/01BT : New research finds that the expectations of Chief Information Security..
PU
01/29BT : One year of answering 100% of customer service calls in the UK and Ire..
PU
01/26BT : to recruit more than 400 apprentices and graduates this year
PU
01/26BT : Standing by the UK's small businesses during turbulent times
PU
01/26BT : partners with scale-ups on breakthrough green tech
PU
01/25BT : and Digital Boost launch free mentoring programme for UK small busi..
PU
01/21BT : wins a new contract to connect Dutch diplomatic missions around the..
PU
01/20BT : 4 in 5 say job search negatively affected mental wellbeing
PU
01/19BT : adds to ‘Lockdown Learning' support scheme by removing mobile data ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 21 426 M 29 300 M 29 300 M
Net income 2021 1 479 M 2 023 M 2 023 M
Net Debt 2021 15 551 M 21 267 M 21 267 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,64x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 12 559 M 17 174 M 17 174 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,31x
EV / Sales 2022 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 105 300
Free-Float 85,9%
Chart BT GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
BT Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BT GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 164,30 GBX
Last Close Price 127,60 GBX
Spread / Highest target 128%
Spread / Average Target 28,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Philip Eric Rene Jansen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jan Petrus du Plessis Chairman
Simon Jonathan Lowth Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Howard Watson Chief Technology & Information Officer
Iain C. Conn Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BT GROUP PLC-3.52%17 174
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.-6.81%224 616
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-9.45%116 049
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-0.36%91 545
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-0.80%85 008
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY4.72%59 133
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ