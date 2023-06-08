BT : Notice of meeting 2023

Philip sets out the detail and vision for

BT Group's future in his letter in the Annual Report 2023, and the Board and I have every confidence that he and his Executive Committee have the right plan and are the right team to lead BT Group through its transformation.

As I wrote here last year, a transformation of this size cannot be accomplished overnight. However, there are clear signs of progress at this stage in the multi-year programme. And it is also clear that every team across the business is tenaciously pursuing our transformation agenda as we move from copper to fibre, analogue to digital, manual to automated.

The immense value that BT Group delivers to the UK is hard, but not impossible, to quantify. A report into our national and regional economic impact in the UK1 (FY22) estimated that our activities provide a £24bn boost to the economy every year, and the business supports a total of 284,000 jobs across the country.

These calculations are a reminder of the central role BT Group plays in the lives of families and businesses up and down the UK and globally. A role that brings great responsibility: to continue delivering for our customers no matter what. To do that we need to enact one of the most radical overhauls of a company and its product offering in UK corporate history.

Investing for the long-term for our customers and our shareholders

The team delivered another year of strong financial and operational results in FY23, despite some extremely challenging conditions. This allowed us to declare an FY23 final dividend of 5.39 pence per share