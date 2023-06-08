BT : Notice of meeting 2023

Welcome to the BT Group plc Notice of meeting 2023
This document is important and requires your immediate attention.
If you have any doubts about what action you need to take, you should consult your professional independent adviser. If you have sold or transferred all of your shares in BT Group plc, you should pass this document and accompanying documents to the person through whom you sold or transferred them, to forward to the purchaser or transferee.
Contents
Participating in the AGM
01
Chairman's letter
02
Board of directors
06
Notice of meeting
10
AGM information
19
Contact information
28
In this document, references to 'BT Group' and 'the group' are to BT Group plc comprising its subsidiaries, customer- facing units and internal corporate units. A reference to a year expressed as FY23 is to the financial year ended 31 March 2023; FY24 is to the financial year ended
31 March 2024 and so on.
Throughout the Notice of meeting look out for this. More reading online.
Throughout the Notice of meeting look out
for this. More reading in this document.
Introduction 01
Participating in the Annual General Meeting (AGM)
Where and when will the AGM be held
web.lumiagm.com/199-324-167
and
The Vox Conference Venue
Resorts World, Birmingham B40 1PU
at
2:00pm on Thursday 13 July 2023 Arrangements for the AGM
The 2023 AGM will be a combined online and physical meeting (hybrid meeting). It's important to us to give all shareholders the opportunity to join and participate in our AGM, wherever they're located and whatever their ability. Therefore, we'll prioritise making the online experience engaging, accessible and inclusive and we strongly encourage shareholders to join the meeting that way.
How to attend the AGM
Attending the AGM online:for how to join seepages 22 to 25.
Attending the AGM in person:for how to get to the venuesee page 26.
Please ensure you register your intention to attend in advance via:
our websitebt.com/agm;
when you submit your vote online atsharevote.co.uk; or
by ticking the box on your proxy card when returning it.
How to vote
Your vote is important to us and we encourage all shareholders to vote. You can vote in advance by appointing a proxy online or by completing, signing and returning your proxy card.
Details of how to vote at the AGM:
pages 20 to 21.
How to ask questions
Details of how to ask questions at the AGM:
page 20.
Health, safety and security
We will ask you to comply with any health and safety measures we put in place and will refuse entry if you do not comply with these.
We believe it is important that those attending the meeting behave with courtesy and respect for others. Therefore behaving in an abusive, derogatory or disruptive manner will not be tolerated at the meeting.
02 BT Group plc Notice of meeting 2023
Chairman's letter
Resilience enabling
national mission
Introduction 03
We have a responsibility to transform. Everybody at
BT Group, across the Board, our managerial and front-line colleagues, has a clear sense of what we must do to deliver on our strategy to transform this business for the benefit of all our stakeholders.
Philip sets out the detail and vision for
BT Group's future in his letter in the Annual Report 2023, and the Board and I have every confidence that he and his Executive Committee have the right plan and are the right team to lead BT Group through its transformation.
As I wrote here last year, a transformation of this size cannot be accomplished overnight. However, there are clear signs of progress at this stage in the multi-year programme. And it is also clear that every team across the business is tenaciously pursuing our transformation agenda as we move from copper to fibre, analogue to digital, manual to automated.
The immense value that BT Group delivers to the UK is hard, but not impossible, to quantify. A report into our national and regional economic impact in the UK1 (FY22) estimated that our activities provide a £24bn boost to the economy every year, and the business supports a total of 284,000 jobs across the country.
These calculations are a reminder of the central role BT Group plays in the lives of families and businesses up and down the UK and globally. A role that brings great responsibility: to continue delivering for our customers no matter what. To do that we need to enact one of the most radical overhauls of a company and its product offering in UK corporate history.
Investing for the long-term for our customers and our shareholders
The team delivered another year of strong financial and operational results in FY23, despite some extremely challenging conditions. This allowed us to declare an FY23 final dividend of 5.39 pence per share
to be paid on 13 September 2023, bringing the full year dividend to 7.7 pence per share.
As we continue through the most intensive phase of our full fibre2 investment programme, capital expenditure will remain high with a corresponding impact on our normalised free cash flow. Despite this short- term impact, the Board remains convinced that the investments BT Group is making today will be value enhancing, benefiting our customers and generating long-term growth.
Although our share price underperformed this year compared to last, BT Group must continue to drive its strategic agenda for long-term growth, and to do that it must take a long-term view on the investments required to deliver it.
Competition driving the right outcomes
The scale and speed of BT Group's investment in full fibre broadband are, in part, down to the regulatory framework set by our regulator, Ofcom. They have incentivised new network build across the country through a combination of strong competition balanced by a regime that allows fair returns. We remain fully committed to working within this framework and context set by Ofcom.
Building full fibre broadband is a national mission and we will play our part. It will create better outcomes for families and businesses across the UK, as well as the wider economy: a recently updated report by the Centre for Economics and Business Research estimated that Openreach's full fibre network is expected to deliver a £72bn uplift to the output of the UK economy in 2030.
'The Economic Impact of BT Group plc in the UK', Hatch - 2023 Edition.
Fibre to the premises, also known as FTTP.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.