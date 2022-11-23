BT Subsidiary to Limit Investment of UK Fiber Network as Costs Soar, FT Reports

--BT Group subsidiary Openreach is to limit the investment rollout of ultrafast fiber broadband in the U.K. as the company seeks to curb costs amid inflationary pressures, the Financial Times reports, citing a letter.

--Openreach warned suppliers that they will face a financial impact as the group implements plans to tighten the timing of investment to build a "narrower and deeper" fiber broadband network, and that it won't commit capital to projects further than six months out, FT reports.

Full story: https://on.ft.com/3U1s4C3

Write to Michael Susin at michael.susin@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-23-22 0233ET