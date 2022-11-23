Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BT Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BT.A   GB0030913577

BT GROUP PLC

(BT.A)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:14 2022-11-23 am EST
124.38 GBX   -0.34%
02:34aBT Subsidiary to Limit Investment of UK Fiber Network as Costs Soar, FT Reports
DJ
11/22Transcript : BT Group plc - Special Call
CI
11/16TOP NEWS: BT post-tax profit doubles on tax-free BT Sport sale
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BT Subsidiary to Limit Investment of UK Fiber Network as Costs Soar, FT Reports

11/23/2022 | 02:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

--BT Group subsidiary Openreach is to limit the investment rollout of ultrafast fiber broadband in the U.K. as the company seeks to curb costs amid inflationary pressures, the Financial Times reports, citing a letter.

--Openreach warned suppliers that they will face a financial impact as the group implements plans to tighten the timing of investment to build a "narrower and deeper" fiber broadband network, and that it won't commit capital to projects further than six months out, FT reports.


Full story: https://on.ft.com/3U1s4C3


Write to Michael Susin at michael.susin@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-23-22 0233ET

Financials
Sales 2023 20 753 M 24 632 M 24 632 M
Net income 2023 1 811 M 2 150 M 2 150 M
Net Debt 2023 17 835 M 21 168 M 21 168 M
P/E ratio 2023 6,92x
Yield 2023 6,25%
Capitalization 12 276 M 14 570 M 14 570 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,45x
EV / Sales 2024 1,47x
Nbr of Employees 98 400
Free-Float 69,5%
Chart BT GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
BT Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BT GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 124,80 GBX
Average target price 198,21 GBX
Spread / Average Target 58,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philip Eric Rene Jansen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Simon Jonathan Lowth Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Adam Alexander Crozier Chairman
Howard Watson Chief Technology Officer
Chris Bilton Director-Research & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BT GROUP PLC-26.39%14 570
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-25.67%162 197
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED6.84%136 915
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG20.26%99 490
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION22.00%93 368
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY-21.14%59 661