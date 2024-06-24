BT: adopts cell sleep technology on EE sites

BT Group has deployed 'cell sleep' energy-saving technology on its EE mobile sites across the UK, following successful trials.



This system puts 4G LTE capacity on standby during periods of low traffic predicted by machine learning, automatically reactivating during peaks in demand.



This initiative aims to reduce energy consumption by up to 2 kWh per site per day, or 4.5 million kWh per year for EE, thereby reducing BT Group's environmental impact.



BT points out that this initiative is part of the Group's objective to become carbon neutral by 2031, in addition to the 3G network shutdown and the adoption of more energy-efficient RAN equipment such as Massive MIMO technology.



